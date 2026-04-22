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IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes youngest batter to reach 500 runs

At 15 years and 27 days, Vaibhav breached the 500-run mark, surpassing Prithvi Shaw for the record.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Guwahati: Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his half century during an IPL 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, at ACA Stadium, Barsapara, in Guwahati, Assam, Monday, March 30, 2026.(Photo:PTI)

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 8:42 PM IST

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Rajasthan Royal’s wonderkid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again got himself among the headlines, becoming the youngest player to reach 500 IpL runs during his IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants. 
 
At 15 years and 27 days, Vaibhav breached the 500-run mark, surpassing Prithvi Shaw for the record. 
Youngest players to reach 500 IPL runs
Rank Player Age at 500 IPL Runs
1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 15 years, 26 days
2 Prithvi Shaw 19 years, 164 days
3 Sanju Samson 19 years, 195 days
4 Rishabh Pant 19 years, 220 days
5 Ishan Kishan 19 years, 295 days
 
Prithvi Shaw held the record for a while, scoring his 500th ipl run at 19 years 164 days. However, the 15-year old star kid hasn’t left any oage unturned when it comes to batting heroics. 
Former Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson ranks as the third-youngest player to reach 500 IPL runs, achieving the feat at 19 years and 195 days.
 
 
Meanwhile, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has emerged as Rajasthan Royals’ leading run-scorer in IPL 2026, amassing 254 runs so far. He has notched up two half-centuries this season, both coming off just 15 deliveries, jointly the third-fastest fifties in IPL history.
 
Overall, Sooryavanshi has accumulated 506 runs in 14 matches, averaging 38.92 with an impressive strike rate of 217.17.
 
His best performance remains a blistering 101 off 38 balls against Gujarat Titans during his debut season. That innings included a 35-ball century, which stands as the fastest IPL hundred by an Indian and the second-fastest overall in the tournament.
   

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Topics : Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 8:03 PM IST

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