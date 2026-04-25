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IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes 3rd fastest hundred in IPL history

The knock, which included 5 fours and 12 sixes, is now the third-fastest hundred in the history of the tournament and marks his second IPL ton.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 9:14 PM IST

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his extraordinary rise in IPL 2026 by producing yet another record-breaking performance, hammering a sensational 36-ball century against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The knock, which included 5 fours and 12 sixes, is now the third-fastest hundred in the history of the tournament and marks his second IPL ton.
 
The 15-year-old left-hander reached his half-century in just 15 deliveries after being dropped early by Aniket Verma, continuing a pattern he had already shown earlier in the season. With this innings, he also became the youngest player ever to reach 1000 runs in T20 cricket. 
Fastest IPL hundreds
Player Balls Match Venue Date
CH Gayle 30 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Pune Warriors Bangalore 23/04/13
Vaibhav Suryavanshi 35 Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans Jaipur 28/04/25
Vaibhav Suryavanshi 36 Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad Jaipur 25/04/26
YK Pathan 37 Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians Mumbai 13/03/10
Heinrich Klaasen 37 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi 25/05/25
 
 
Sooryavanshi, who turned 15 last month, entered the season with massive expectations following his explosive 175-run knock off 80 balls in India’s Under-19 World Cup triumph earlier this year. He has since carried that form into the IPL, consistently dominating world-class bowling attacks. 
 
Fearless approach against top bowlers

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The youngster has shown no signs of intimidation against elite bowlers. Earlier this season, he smashed 78 off 26 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 52 off 17 balls against Chennai Super Kings, and 39 off just 14 deliveries against Mumbai Indians. He has also taken on bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, hitting him for a six off the very first ball he faced, and Josh Hazlewood with remarkable confidence.
 
National team buzz grows
 
With his rapid rise, Sooryavanshi is now being considered for higher honours. Reports suggest he could be included in India’s upcoming T20I tour of Ireland in June, potentially becoming one of the youngest players ever to represent the country, just ahead of the white-ball series in England.
 
His fearless stroke play and unmatched consistency at such a young age have already made him one of the most talked-about talents in world cricket.

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Topics : Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 9:13 PM IST

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