IPL 2026: Virat Kohli set to become first player to achieve rare IPL feat

Virat Kohli is on the brink of another remarkable achievement in the IPL as Royal Challengers Bengaluru gear up to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final league-stage fixture of IPL 2026.

The veteran batter is just 58 runs away from creating a unique IPL record and moving ahead of legends like Chris Gayle, David Warner, and KL Rahul.

Top-two finish at stake

The high-pressure Match 67 encounter will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, where both sides will battle for a crucial top-two finish in the standings.

Although both teams have already sealed their playoff spots, the winner of this clash will significantly improve its chances of securing the all-important double opportunity advantage in the playoffs alongside Gujarat Titans.

Historically, SRH have enjoyed a slight edge over RCB in IPL meetings. Out of their 27 encounters, Hyderabad have won 14 games, while Bengaluru have emerged victorious 12 times.

ALSO READ: Will Dhoni take field in IPL 2027? Gaikwad gives update on Thala's future Kohli closing In on history Consecutive IPL Seasons With 600+ Runs Player Consecutive Seasons IPL Editions Virat Kohli 3 2023, 2024, 2025 Chris Gayle 3 2011, 2012, 2013 David Warner 3 2016, 2017, 2019* KL Rahul 3 2020, 2021, 2022 Shubman Gill 2 2025, 2026 Sai Sudharsan 2 2025, 2026 The 37-year-old is currently tied with Gayle, Warner, and Rahul for the most consecutive IPL seasons with 600 or more runs. A knock of 58 runs or higher against SRH will make Kohli the first player in IPL history to achieve four straight 600-plus run seasons. Earlier this season, RCB defeated an SRH side missing captain Pat Cummins by six wickets, chasing down a target of 201 with ease.

Kohli’s Impressive IPL 2026 Campaign

Kohli has once again been one of RCB’s standout performers this season. The former RCB skipper has scored 542 runs in 13 innings at an average of 54.20 while maintaining an explosive strike rate of 164.74.

This season also marks his fourth consecutive IPL edition with 500-plus runs and the ninth such season overall in his IPL career.

More Chances Ahead for Kohli

Even if Kohli falls short of the 58-run mark against SRH, the RCB star will still have opportunities during the IPL 2026 playoffs to break the record and add another milestone to his legendary T20 career.