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IPL 2026: Who is Praful Hinge? SRH pacer who took 3 wickets in debut over

Praful Hinge created history by becoming the first player in IPL history to take three wickets in his debut over

Praful Hinge celebrating wicket vs RR (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Praful Hinge celebrating wicket vs RR (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 9:56 PM IST

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The rise of uncapped talents in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continued on Monday as, in match 2 of the season, 24-year-old Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Praful Hinge created history by becoming the first player in IPL history to take three wickets in his debut over against Rajasthan Royals (RR).
 
Hinge, who was handed the debut cap by the SRH management in place of Jaydev Unadkat, took the wickets of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel and Luhan-dre Pretorius in the span of five balls to create history. 

Who is Praful Hinge?

Praful Hinge is a right-arm medium-fast bowler from Vidarbha who has emerged as a promising pace option in domestic cricket. He was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 30 lakh at the IPL 2026 mini-auction.
 
Hinge has built a strong reputation in red-ball cricket. In just 10 first-class matches, he has claimed 27 wickets, including a four-wicket haul. His impressive form continued in the latest Ranji Trophy season, where he picked up 16 wickets in six matches, finishing as one of Vidarbha’s leading wicket-takers.
 
He also played a role in Vidarbha’s maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy triumph, scalping five wickets in five matches during the 2025–26 season while maintaining an economy rate of 6.06.
 
Despite limited exposure in the T20 format, Hinge has shown promise. In his only appearance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he delivered an economical spell, conceding just 23 runs in four overs and dismissing Andhra’s skipper Ricky Bhui.
 
With a solid domestic record and encouraging early signs in T20 cricket, SRH will be hopeful that Hinge can translate his potential into impactful performances in IPL 2026. 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Cricket News T20 cricket

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 9:56 PM IST

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