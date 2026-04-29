IPL 2026: Why are Mumbai Indians players wearing black armbands vs SRH?

Mumbai Indians playing 11: Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

Mumbai Indians’ players are wearing black armbands for their IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday night. The entire team is wearing the armbands in support of a member of their support staff who recently suffered a personal loss, with the five-time champions showing solidarity with the family through this gestureMI skipper Hardik Pandya decided to bat first after winning the toss against SRH and will hope to bounce back to form and get vital 2 points on the table tonight.We're going to bat first. Looks like a good, breezy day, as you mentioned, slightly cold compared to generally. I don't think dew will be a factor, we're gonna keep in mind and we're just gonna bat and see how much we can score. (on the preparations) I think it was important for all of us to just reset, not get too complicated, just have a couple of good boys' evenings, which we had as a group. And we've had a good couple of sessions. So just ticked all the boxes, which I felt as a group we felt that can, you know, refresh the boys now just excited for the game. Mitchell (Santner) was unfortunate, and so was Quinny today. He just did something to his wrist. We have a couple of changes for this team. Ryan (Rickelton) comes in place of Quinny. We've got Robin Minz. Rohit's gonna take a couple of more games. He's been trying, it's not up to exactly where he would want, so not available for the team. Absolutely (on his form). We just want to kind of come out and play the best cricket I know as well. That will definitely help the group and the team.