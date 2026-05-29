IPL 2026: Why BCCI banned smartglasses in IPL for players and staff?

The BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) has prohibited players, support staff and match officials from carrying or using smart sunglasses inside restricted IPL areas during the ongoing 2026 season.

The move comes after the Board noticed increasing use and promotion of smart eyewear devices capable of live streaming, messaging and video communication.

Smart glasses now classified as communication devices

In an advisory issued to IPL franchises, the BCCI clarified that these high-tech sunglasses fall under the category of restricted electronic devices because of their advanced features.

“Kindly note that these devices are equipped with advanced communication features, including live streaming, sending and receiving text messages, as well as audio and video calling capabilities through mobile data or Wi-Fi networks,” the Board stated.

According to the BCCI, the devices violate the IPL’s PMOA (Players and Match Officials Area) minimum standards. “Accordingly, under the PMOA Minimum Standards, such goggles/glasses are classified both as an ‘Audio/Video Recording Device’ and a ‘Communication Device’.”

The Board further confirmed that the use or possession of such gadgets inside designated secure zones is strictly forbidden.

“It is hereby notified that the possession and/or use of ‘Smart Goggles’ is strictly prohibited within the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA).”

Players instructed to deposit devices before entering PMOA

The BCCI has directed all players and team staff to submit smart sunglasses along with other electronic devices before entering restricted areas on match days.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: GT vs RR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups “All players and support staff are directed to deposit such devices with the Security Liaison Officer (SLO), along with their mobile phones and smartwatches, upon entering the PMOA on match days.”

The Board also warned franchises that violations of the new directive could attract disciplinary action and financial penalties.

“Failure to deposit such devices shall be deemed a breach of the PMOA protocols and may result in penalties under the PMOA Minimum Standards for IPL 2026.” How do these smartglasses function? These smart glasses work like a mini smartphone built into normal eyewear. They allow users to make and receive phone calls privately through tiny open-ear speakers without blocking outside sounds. Users can also send or listen to messages from different apps completely hands-free using voice commands. The glasses can record videos, capture moments instantly, and share content without needing to hold a phone. Since the speakers sit near the ears rather than inside them, users can still stay aware of their surroundings while listening to audio, music, navigation directions, or calls. In simple terms, the glasses combine communication, recording, and entertainment features into everyday eyewear.

IPL 2026 sees stricter anti-corruption measures

The latest restriction is part of a broader tightening of security and anti-corruption protocols during IPL 2026 following multiple code-of-conduct incidents this season.

Earlier in the tournament, Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder was fined Rs 1 lakh and handed a warning after being seen using a mobile phone inside the dugout during a match.

The BCCI has also introduced additional measures including restrictions on late-night outings without security clearance and limits on guests visiting players’ hotel rooms.

The stricter rules reportedly stem from security concerns as well as fears surrounding potential honey-trap incidents and unauthorised contact with players during the tournament.