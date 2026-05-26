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IPL 2026: Why Kohli holds the key to RCB's success vs GT in Qualifier 1

Kohli has amassed 557 runs in 14 matches this season with the help of four half-centuries and one century and is RCB's highest run-scorer in IPL 2026

Virat Kohli (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Virat Kohli (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

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The defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look to keep themselves en route to becoming only the third team to successfully defend their IPL title as they take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2026 at Dharamsala’s Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday.
 
Till date, only Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have been able to successfully defend their IPL title.
 
RCB are just two wins away from equalling yet another historic record, and it looks like their most experienced batter and former skipper Virat Kohli once again holds the key to their success.
 
 
Kohli has been in exceptional form in IPL 2026 and the team has suffered greatly when he has failed to deliver with the bat. But how exactly does Kohli’s wicket hold the key to RCB’s success? Take a look.

How can Virat Kohli turn the tide for RCB?

RCB booked their place in Qualifier 1 after finishing at the top of the points table with nine wins and five losses from the 14 league-stage matches they played this season.

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However, despite having a number of in-form players in their squad, RCB’s success rate highly depends on Kohli.
 
In IPL 2026, Kohli has remained not out till the conclusion of the powerplay seven times and, interestingly enough, RCB have won all those seven games with a win percentage of 100 per cent. However, the moment Kohli gets dismissed between overs 1 to 6, the winning percentage drops to 28.57 per cent.
 
In the seven games Kohli has lost his wicket inside the powerplay, RCB have managed to win just two matches, while all five of their league-stage losses came when the star Indian batter got out cheaply.
 
This means, for RCB to boost their chances of winning against GT in Qualifier 1, they will need their former skipper to remain not out at least till the powerplay concludes. 

Kohli’s brilliant run in IPL 2026

Apart from Kohli’s powerplay stats, his performance in Qualifier 1 becomes even more important given the fact that he is once again RCB’s most successful batter this season.
 
Kohli has amassed 557 runs in 14 matches this season with the help of four half-centuries and one century. His performance directly impacts how many runs his team will score, which means the Bengaluru-based franchise will be hoping for their longest-serving stalwart to provide another brilliant platform with the bat so that the middle order can capitalise on the momentum and post a big total on the board or execute a successful chase against GT.
 
Top run-scorers in IPL 2026:
 
PLAYER MATCHES INNS RUNS AVG SR 4s 6s
Sai Sudharsan 14 14 638 49.08 157.92 62 29
Shubman Gill 13 13 616 47.38 161.68 57 30
Heinrich Klaasen 14 14 606 50.5 159.47 46 30
KL Rahul 14 14 593 45.62 174.41 56 31
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 14 14 583 41.64 232.27 50 53
Ishan Kishan 14 14 569 40.64 178.37 57 29
Mitchell Marsh 13 13 563 43.31 163.19 51 36
Abhishek Sharma 14 14 563 43.31 206.23 50 43
Virat Kohli 14 14 557 50.64 163.82 59 21
Prabhsimran Singh 14 13 510 42.5 168.87 55 23
Shreyas Iyer 14 13 498 55.33 168.81 39 30
Cooper Connolly 14 13 491 44.64 163.12 43 32
 

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Topics : Virat Kohli Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Titans

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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