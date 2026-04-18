Saturday, April 18, 2026 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026: Why RCB are wearing green jersey for match vs DC in Bengaluru?

IPL 2026: Why RCB are wearing green jersey for match vs DC in Bengaluru?

Since introducing this initiative in 2011, the team has consistently worked toward embedding eco-friendly practices into its operations.

RCB will wear green jerseys for their match against DC at home today

RCB will wear green jerseys for their match against DC at home today

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the reigning champions, will don their iconic green jerseys for their home match against Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium today as part of their ongoing “Green Initiative.” Made from recycled materials, the jerseys highlight the team’s commitment to sustainability. RCB also claims to be the world’s only carbon-neutral T20 franchise.
 
Since introducing this initiative in 2011, the team has consistently worked toward embedding eco-friendly practices into its operations. Their broader aim is to move beyond carbon neutrality and eventually achieve carbon-positive status, while also encouraging fans to be more environmentally conscious.
 

Also Read

Pitch report for RCB vs DC

IPL 2026 RCB vs DC: Pitch report, highest score, Chinnaswamy Stadium stats

SRH vs CSK IPL 2026

IPL 2026 Today's Match: SRH vs CSK playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

RCB vs DC key player battles

IPL 2026 Today's Match: RCB vs DC playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Shubman Gill scored 86 runs off 50 balls in the chase

GT vs KKR HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2026: Gill leads from the front to take GT to 5-wicket win vs winless KKR

IPL 2026 updated points table

IPL 2026 points table: Rankings of RCB, MI, KKR, CSK, LSG, RR, DC, PBKS, GT

RCB CEO Rajesh Menon emphasized that achieving carbon neutrality has been the result of sustained, long-term efforts. He explained that the green jersey represents this journey and expressed hope that it will motivate fans and stakeholders to adopt more responsible habits. 
 
A key component of RCB’s strategy involves studying fan behavior during matchdays. Surveys conducted at the stadium help assess travel patterns and estimate the carbon footprint per attendee. Fans are encouraged to opt for public transport, with match tickets also providing access to the Bengaluru Metro.
 
At the venue, the franchise has strengthened waste management practices through strict segregation and regular audits. Additional measures include the use of renewable energy sources like solar lighting, along with initiatives such as fan pledges to reduce reliance on non-sustainable resources.
 
RCB also conducts a detailed evaluation of its overall environmental impact, covering areas such as team travel, accommodation, and energy consumption. This includes tracking travel distances, fuel usage, hotel stays, and monitoring electricity consumption and diesel generator use at the stadium.
 
To ensure accountability, sustainability audits will be carried out during matches throughout the season. The findings will be compiled into a detailed sustainability report, which will then undergo independent verification.

More From This Section

SRH vs CSK preview

IPL 2026: SRH vs CSK Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

RCB vs DC playing 11

IPL 2026: RCB vs DC playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Pat Cummins returns back home for scans

Big boost for SRH! Cummins expected to make IPL 2026 return against RR

GT vs KKR player battles

IPL 2026 Today's Match: GT vs KKR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

GT vs KKR IPL 2026

GT vs KKR Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Topics : Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

What is KeytrudaStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayGT vs KKR LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Rate TodayJio Financial Q4 ResultsHDFC Bank Q4 Results PreviewGoogle Gemini for MacInstax Mini 13 ReviewPersonal Finance