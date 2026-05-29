IPL 2026: Why the GT vs RR Qualifier 2 game could be a battle of powerplay?

The inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be taking on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Qualifier 2 match of IPL 2026 today at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, with both teams hoping to secure a place in Sunday’s final in Ahmedabad against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Normally, in any T20 game, the first six overs, i.e. the powerplay, are usually the phase where teams try to secure momentum in the game. But for these two sides, it will be even more crucial, as both their batters and bowlers have been most effective inside the powerplay.

But are their numbers big enough to establish the fact that the Qualifier 2 game between the two sides could be decided in the powerplay itself? Let’s take a look.

Dependency on top order

Both GT and RR are heavily dependent on their top three when it comes to scoring big runs this season.

For RR, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (680 runs), Dhruv Jurel (508 runs) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (426 runs) are their top run-scorers, while for GT the story is the same, as their top three of Sai Sudharsan (652 runs), Shubman Gill (618 runs) and Jos Buttler (498 runs) are their leading run-scorers in IPL 2026.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Dhruv Jurel explains Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's batting approach On top of that, Jaiswal-Sooryavanshi (747 runs) and Shubman-Sai (719 runs) are also the top two pairs in the list of most runs as a batting pair in IPL 2026. This proves that for either side to gain the upper hand with the bat, the key will lie with their top three.

Bowlers lead the powerplay chart

If the batting prowess was not enough, both teams have also performed best in the powerplay when it comes to bowling. RR’s top wicket-taker Jofra Archer (24 wickets) and GT’s top wicket-taker Kagiso Rabada (26 wickets) have both taken most of their wickets in the powerplay.

On top of the individual numbers, both sides have excellent overall records in bowling during the first six overs. GT have taken 31 wickets in the powerplay, while RR have taken 27 wickets. They hold the second and third spots respectively, behind only RCB, who have 33 wickets to their name in the powerplay.

Both sides also hold a unique record alongside the defending champions and finalists RCB, as all three teams have taken three or more wickets seven times this season, which is the joint-highest by any team in an IPL season.

Vaibhav once again under spotlight

Much of RR’s powerplay success has revolved around teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has consistently provided rapid starts alongside the experienced Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, he faces a stern examination against GT’s premier fast-bowling duo of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj.

Despite being dismissed by Siraj with a short-ball ploy earlier this season, Sooryavanshi has generally scored freely against both pacers. He has scored 38 runs at a strike rate of 190 against Siraj while managing 25 runs at a strike rate of 179 without being dismissed by Rabada in IPL meetings.

Gujarat Titans' openers vs Jofra Archer

GT’s prolific opening pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan will have to negotiate Rajasthan’s biggest new-ball threat, Jofra Archer. The England speedster has enjoyed success against Gill in T20 cricket, dismissing him three times in seven innings while restricting him to 36 runs at a strike rate of 120.

Sudharsan, though, has handled Archer more effectively, scoring 44 runs from four T20 innings without losing his wicket and maintaining a strike rate of 133.

With both teams relying heavily on strong starts from their top-order batters and breakthroughs from their strike pacers, the powerplay phase could ultimately prove decisive in determining who advances to the IPL 2026 final.