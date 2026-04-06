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IPL 2026: Why Varun and Narine are not playing in KKR vs PBKS match today?

Three-time champions KKR have been dealt a double blow ahead of their IPL 2026 game against PBKS as they have both their lead spinners missing the game

Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine (R-L)

Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine (R-L)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 7:23 PM IST

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Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are hosting Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side has had a sub-par start to their campaign in the new season, losing both their games so far.
 
KKR were hoping to secure their first win of the season against PBKS, but even before the match, they have been dealt two huge blows in their playing 11 as both their lead spinners, Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine, are unavailable for the match.
 
KKR skipper Rahane, after the toss, confirmed the changes while mentioning that Varun has been ruled out of the game after picking up an injury while taking a catch in their last game vs SRH, while Sunil Narine has been ruled out due to illness. 
IPL 2026 Match 12, KKR vs PBKS: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING

Saini, Powell named replacements

Navdeep Saini comes in as Varun’s replacement, while Rovman Powell has been added by KKR to the playing 11 as Narine’s replacement.
 
Notably, KKR won the toss and invited PBKS to bat first in the match. While KKR have made two changes in their playing 11, PBKS are playing with the same team.

IPL 2026: KKR vs PBKS playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi
 
Impact Player: Blessing Muzarabani, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Saurabh Dubey
 
Punjab Kings playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
 
Impact Player: Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Pravin Dubey, Harpreet Brar 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 
  IPL 2026 Match 12, KKR vs PBKS: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING

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Topics : Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders Punjab Kings Sunil Narine T20 cricket Cricket News

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 7:23 PM IST

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