IPL 2026: Why was the coin flipped twice for GT vs RR Qualifier 2 toss?

A rare moment of confusion unfolded ahead of the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 clash between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, as the toss had to be conducted twice before the match began.

During the first attempt, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill was reportedly unable to clearly hear Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag make his call while the coin was in the air, creating uncertainty around the outcome. To avoid any disagreement or confusion, the match officials decided to cancel the initial toss and conduct it again.

Reports from the ground suggested that Parag had called “heads” during the first toss, but the coin appeared to land on tails. However, match referee Prakash Bhatt clarified that the call itself was not heard properly, which ultimately led to the re-toss.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: GT vs RR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups The second toss was then held moments later, with Parag winning it and opting to bat first in the crucial knockout fixture. The unusual sequence quickly became a talking point among fans watching the live broadcast, with many surprised to witness such a rare incident during an IPL playoff game.

Both skippers after the toss: Riyan: We will bat first. Pretty much the same wicket, but I think it slows down at the backend, and we have the bowlers for it. We just need to play better cricket for 40 overs, the best team will win. The support staff have been incredible about recoveries and injuries. Same team. Shubman: We would have batted first as well. Forty overs of cricket already on this wicket and it won't behave differently. We have everything to play for, it's a now or never situation. One change: Sai Kishore is back.

Gujarat Titans Playing 11: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja