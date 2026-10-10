IPL 2027: BCCI set to host stakeholders meeting on October 15 in Mumbai

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called a joint meeting of Indian Premier League (IPL) stakeholders on October 15 in Mumbai to review issues from previous seasons and discuss preparations for the 2027 edition, which will mark the tournament's 20th season.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the board has invited state associations that hosted IPL matches, franchise owners, team chief executive officers and broadcasters to share their concerns and suggestions.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia communicated the meeting's agenda through an email to the stakeholders, inviting them to discuss operational issues, learnings from previous editions and coordination for the upcoming season. The meeting will also provide state associations with an opportunity to present their views on venue operations and match-day arrangements.

The discussions come ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction, expected to take place in Goa in December, and a potential decision on the Impact Player rule, which has drawn criticism from several captains and coaches.

BCCI seeks state associations' views

According to the The Indian Express report, the BCCI has invited state associations alongside franchise representatives and broadcasters, expanding the scope of discussions compared with previous meetings that primarily involved franchise representatives.

Saikia said the associations' experience in hosting matches, managing venues and coordinating match-day operations would contribute to the deliberations.

ALSO READ: IND vs WI: West Indies stun India with second-highest chase in T20I history The board is also planning celebrations for the league's 20th season in 2027. A presentation outlining the proposed celebrations was made at the BCCI's annual general meeting in Mumbai last month.

Impact Player rule under review

The BCCI is also expected to decide on the future of the Impact Player rule in the coming weeks. The provision has faced criticism from several Indian captains and franchise coaches, who have raised concerns about its effect on team strategies and player roles.

A decision is expected before the board announces the player retention deadline ahead of the 2027 mini-auction.

IPL 2027 retention deadline and auction

According to Cricbuzz, franchises have been given November 15, 2026, as the deadline to submit their final lists of retained and released players for IPL 2027.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has confirmed that the mini-auction will be held in Goa in December, with the second week emerging as a likely window, according to reports.

With a mini-auction scheduled instead of a mega-auction, franchises will have the opportunity to retain most of their existing squads and focus on addressing specific gaps. The trading window is also open, allowing teams to explore player transfers ahead of the auction.