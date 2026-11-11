IPL 2027: Hardik moves to PBKS, Arshdeep joins MI in blockbuster swap

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 trade window has witnessed a major player exchange, with Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya moving to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a straight swap for India pacer Arshdeep Singh.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the trade through an official IPL announcement on Wednesday. Pandya will join Punjab for INR 18 crore, an increase from his existing contract of INR 16.35 crore, while Arshdeep will move to Mumbai at his existing fee of INR 18 crore.

The deal brings an end to Arshdeep's eight-season association with Punjab and marks Pandya's second departure from Mumbai after returning to the franchise in 2024.

The trade also leaves MI with a captaincy vacancy ahead of the 2027 season, while Punjab acquire an experienced all-rounder and former IPL-winning captain.

Arshdeep Singh moves away from PBKS after eight seasons

Arshdeep's move to Mumbai brings an end to his association with Punjab Kings, the franchise where he made his IPL debut in 2019.

The left-arm pacer developed into one of Punjab's most important bowling options, becoming the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker with 111 wickets in 96 IPL appearances.

His ability to swing the new ball and bowl at the death made him a regular member of Punjab's bowling attack. Arshdeep claimed 21 wickets in IPL 2025 and followed it with 14 wickets in the 2026 season.

ALSO READ: IPL in January? KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla backs change in league's schedule The India international will now join Mumbai Indians at his existing contract value of INR 18 crore, adding a left-arm fast-bowling option to the five-time champions' attack.

Hardik Pandya traded for the second time in three years

Pandya's move to Punjab marks the second time in three years that the all-rounder has been traded between IPL franchises.

The 32-year-old initially joined Mumbai Indians in 2015 and spent seven seasons with the franchise, winning four IPL titles in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

He moved to Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2022 and was appointed captain. Pandya led the newly formed franchise to the title in its debut season and guided it to another final in 2023.

Mumbai brought him back ahead of IPL 2024, handing him the captaincy. However, after three seasons in his second stint, Pandya will now begin another chapter with Punjab Kings.

Across 162 IPL matches, he has scored 2,955 runs at a strike rate of 146.28 and taken 82 wickets.

He will join Punjab for INR 18 crore, up from his previous contract value of INR 16.35 crore.

MI captaincy spot opens up after Hardik Pandya's exit

Hardik's departure leaves Mumbai Indians with a vacancy in the captaincy position ahead of IPL 2027. Former skipper Rohit Sharma has emerged as a leading candidate to return to the role after three seasons under Pandya.

Rohit led Mumbai to five IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 before being replaced by Pandya ahead of the 2024 season.

Multiple media reports have suggested that Mumbai are considering handing the leadership back to Rohit, with Tilak Varma also viewed as a potential long-term captaincy option.

At Punjab Kings, Pandya is expected to play under Shreyas Iyer, who led the franchise to the IPL 2025 final and earlier this year also replaced Suryakumar Yadav as India's new T20I captain.

IPL 2027 retention deadline and auction schedule

The trade comes ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction, scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16, 2026.

The BCCI has extended the deadline for all 10 franchises to submit their retained and released player lists to November 17, from the original November 15 deadline.

The player registration window will close on November 23, while franchises have until December 1 to submit their final list of player choices for the auction. The final auction list is scheduled to be released on December 3.

The December auction will be the last mini-auction before the next mega-auction, which is expected ahead of the 2028 season.