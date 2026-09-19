IPL 2027 player auction to take place in December; no decision on venue yet

The Indian Premier League 2027 player auction will be held in the second week of December, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) deciding to bring the event back to India after three consecutive overseas editions.

The auction will be a mini-auction and will mark the final player auction of the current 2023-27 cycle. However, the venue has not been finalised yet, with the BCCI expected to choose a city based on accommodation and logistical requirements.

The decision to hold the auction in India was taken at the IPL Governing Council meeting on September 15. Franchises had raised concerns about the difficulties and costs involved in taking large delegations overseas for a mini-auction.

BCCI weighs hotel availability for venue

The BCCI is expected to assess the availability of five-star hotels before finalising the host city. The auction requires more than 100 rooms for franchise officials and their delegations for a couple of nights.

The December wedding season is also expected to influence the choice of venue, with hotel availability likely to be a key consideration. The Governing Council decided to explore an Indian city after taking into account the concerns raised by franchises over overseas travel and logistics.

The last IPL auction to be held in India was in Kochi in 2023. The subsequent auctions were hosted in Dubai, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi. The BCCI's decision brings the event back to India after a three-year gap.

Mini-auction to shape squad requirements

The December event will not involve a complete reshuffle of squads. As a mini-auction, teams will enter the process after deciding on their retentions and releases and will look to address specific gaps in their existing groups.

The auction will also form part of the preparations for the 20th season of the IPL in 2027, with the BCCI planning celebrations around two decades of the league.

Impact Player decision still pending

The future of the Impact Player rule remains unresolved after the Governing Council discussed the matter but did not take a final decision. Another meeting is expected before the BCCI settles the issue.

Most franchises are understood to be opposed to retaining the rule on a long-term basis, while some want it to continue for at least another season. Those teams have argued that their current squads were assembled with the Impact Player rule in mind and that removing it immediately could affect their planning.

ALSO READ: Asiad 2026: India men's cricket team faces kit delay before departure The eventual decision could therefore influence how franchises approach the December auction, particularly their squad composition and the type of players they target.

BCCI plans wider celebrations

The 2027 IPL season will mark the league's 20th edition, and the BCCI plans to celebrate the milestone on a larger scale. The Governing Council has also re-elected Arun Dhumal and Khairul Majumdar.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the board also discussed greater involvement of state associations in supporting physically challenged cricketers.

The BCCI is additionally preparing for its own centenary, with Saikia saying celebrations will begin in December 2027 and continue for a year.