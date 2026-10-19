IPL 2027: Who could become the next head coach of Mumbai Indians?

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have their task cut out for them ahead of the players' auction later this year, as they have begun their search for a new head coach ahead of IPL 2027 after Mahela Jayawardene stepped down from the role earlier this month, ending a decade-long association with the five-time champions.

The franchise already has several prominent names linked with the vacancy. However, former India head coach Rahul Dravid, Australia's Adam Gilchrist and England's Eoin Morgan are reportedly unavailable. Mike Hussey, Adrian Birrell and Aaron Finch are among the potential candidates being discussed, while MI could also consider options within their existing coaching structure and the wider Mumbai Indians franchise network.

Mahela Jayawardene's stint as MI head coach

Jayawardene first took charge of Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2017 and remained in the role until the end of the 2022 season. During this period, he established himself as one of the most successful coaches in the franchise's history, guiding the team to three IPL titles in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Following his initial stint, Jayawardene was appointed Global Head of Performance as the Mumbai Indians ownership expanded its presence in franchise cricket through teams in the SA20, ILT20 and Major League Cricket (MLC). He returned as MI's head coach ahead of IPL 2025, replacing Mark Boucher after the franchise endured a disappointing 2024 campaign.

MI reached Qualifier 2 in IPL 2025 but struggled to maintain that momentum in the following season, finishing ninth in the 10-team competition in 2026. The franchise subsequently decided to part ways with Jayawardene, whose contract was nearing its expiry.

Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani acknowledged his contribution, praising his calm leadership, integrity and commitment to the franchise. Jayawardene, meanwhile, described his association with MI as a special part of his journey and said he would always take pride in what they had achieved together.

ALSO READ: When will IPL 2027 players' auction take place? Here's the latest update With his departure confirmed, MI must now identify a successor capable of rebuilding the team's consistency and guiding its next phase.

Possible names for MI's headcoach role for 2027

Mike Hussey

Former Australia batter Mike Hussey has emerged as one of the potential candidates following his recent separation from Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where he served as batting coach. Hussey has extensive experience in the IPL, both as a player and as a member of the coaching staff, giving him familiarity with the tournament's demands, Indian conditions and franchise environments.

Hussey has reportedly reached out to IPL franchises and is believed to be open to another coaching assignment in the competition. He is also understood to have declined an opportunity to join England's coaching setup under Stephen Fleming, although a role in Australian cricket could remain an option.

His experience working with CSK's batting unit could appeal to MI as they consider a fresh direction. However, there has been no official confirmation that he has been interviewed or offered the Mumbai Indians job.

Adrian Birrell

South African coach Adrian Birrell is another name who could attract attention from Mumbai Indians. Birrell has built a strong reputation in franchise cricket through his work with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20, guiding the team to three titles and four finals across the competition's first four seasons.

He also coached Sunrisers Leeds Women to the final of The Hundred in 2026, further strengthening his credentials across different franchise competitions. Birrell currently serves as head coach of Sharjah Warriorz in the ILT20.

His record of delivering results across leagues makes him an attractive potential option for teams seeking an experienced franchise coach. However, reports suggest that Birrell is not particularly keen on moving to an IPL team at present. MI could consider him if his position changes, but his availability remains a major question.

Aaron Finch

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch is another potential contender for the vacancy. Finch brings considerable experience in international white-ball cricket and franchise T20 competitions, having led Australia to the men's T20 World Cup title in 2021.

His leadership experience and understanding of the shortest format could be useful in managing a high-profile dressing room featuring established international players. Finch is also believed to have held discussions with several IPL franchises about possible opportunities.

However, there is no confirmed information indicating whether he has held talks with Mumbai Indians specifically. His name remains among those reportedly being considered by multiple franchises rather than a confirmed candidate for the MI position.

Mark Boucher

Former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher could also be an option worth considering, given his previous experience as Mumbai Indians' IPL head coach. Boucher held the position before Jayawardene returned for the 2025 season and was part of the franchise's coaching structure during its transition between leadership groups.

Boucher has subsequently been associated with other teams in the Mumbai Indians network, including MI New York in Major League Cricket and MI Emirates in the ILT20. His familiarity with the ownership's franchise model and experience working in the IPL could make him a relevant name if MI decide to look within their wider coaching network.

However, his appointment should not be assumed, and the franchise has yet to announce its shortlist or confirm any discussions with him.

Notable names who are out of the race

Rahul Dravid was among the prominent names linked with the Mumbai Indians vacancy, but the former India head coach has reportedly ruled himself out of contention for at least another season. Dravid guided India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title and the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. After leaving Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, he received approaches from IPL franchises but is understood to be prioritising his family and the careers of his sons.

Adam Gilchrist and Eoin Morgan have also been mentioned in connection with the MI position. However, according to reports, both are unavailable and have communicated their positions to IPL management.

Their absence leaves Mumbai Indians with a narrower pool of experienced candidates as the franchise prepares for the next season.

Head coaches of Mumbai Indians' other franchises

Mumbai Indians operate a multi-team franchise network spanning several T20 leagues, allowing the ownership to draw on coaching experience and expertise from different competitions. The franchise could explore this network while assessing its options for the IPL 2027 position.

Robin Peterson is the head coach of MI Cape Town in the SA20, while Mark Boucher has been associated with MI Emirates and MI New York. Kieron Pollard, meanwhile, has held a coaching role with MI London in The Hundred, working alongside Lisa Keightley, who leads the women's team.

These appointments demonstrate how the MI ownership has distributed coaching responsibilities across its teams. The franchise could consider whether an existing coach from another team is suitable for the IPL role, although any move would depend on availability, contractual commitments and the requirements of the respective leagues.

Could an existing MI support staff member be promoted?

Mumbai Indians could also consider promoting someone from their current coaching setup rather than bringing in an entirely new face. Such a move would offer continuity in the franchise's methods, player relationships and preparation systems.

Lasith Malinga, who is part of MI's bowling coaching staff, could be one name to consider if the franchise decides to explore an internal appointment. The former Sri Lanka fast bowler has a long association with Mumbai Indians as a player and coach, giving him considerable familiarity with the team's culture and expectations.

Other members of the existing backroom team include bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, batting coach Kieron Pollard and fielding coach Carl Hopkinson. Their futures are expected to depend partly on the incoming head coach, with reports indicating that MI have left the decision on retaining the existing support staff to Jayawardene's successor.

An internal promotion could help MI preserve continuity while making changes to their broader coaching structure. Nevertheless, there has been no official indication that Malinga or any other member of the current staff has been shortlisted for the top job.

With the IPL 2027 retention deadline approaching in mid-November, Mumbai Indians will need to move quickly to settle their coaching structure. The interview process for Jayawardene's successor is expected to begin soon, but the franchise has yet to announce its next head coach.