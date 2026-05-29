IPL final offers a pitch for profit for airlines, hotels and eateries

Online travel platforms are witnessing a spike in hotel and flight bookings around the venue, while restaurants across the country are betting on the buzz with deals, discounts, and live screenings. “On our platform, flight searches and last-minute hotel bookings have seen double-digit growth compared to a regular weekend travel cycle,” said Rikant Pittie, cofounder

and chief executive officer (CEO), EaseMyTrip.

At online travel platform Yatra, the travel interest for Ahmedabad is high from Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Kolkata. “We have seen a strong uptick in hotel bookings for the IPL final period, accompanied by a notable increase in overall booking value,” said Bharatt Malik, senior vice-president, flights and hotel business, Yatra Online Ltd.

“This indicates robust demand from travelers, with many opting for higher-category and premium accommodation options during the event window.”

According to Rajiv Mehra, general secretary of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH), Mumbai-Ahmedabad airfares have risen to almost ₹13,000- 15,000 from the usual ₹3,000-5,000 range. Delhi-Ahmedabad airfares have shot up to ₹14,000 from ₹4,000-5,000. “Room tariffs in the star properties are up 30-40 per cent,” he said.

“Whenever there is a large-scale event like this, airlines, hotels, and travel platforms naturally respond with dynamic pricing, bundled stay options, and event-led travel offerings to cater to the surge in demand,” said Pittie.

The zeal is no less for those cheering for their team from distant places. A large number of eateries in the Delhi-NCR region have planned live screenings clubbed with special offers for Sunday. “For the IPL Final, we’re seeing strong demand for beer buckets, pitchers and group-sharing formats, alongside our recently launched Beer @ ₹189 platform,” said Rahul Singh, founder and chief executive officer of The Beer Café.

At multi-city café chain SOCIAL, the idea for the finale is to make the place feel like a second stadium for fans, creators, and communities. “This season, #DoosraStadium has taken the experience beyond the screen with a specially curated game-day menu inspired by iconic regional flavours from across the country,” said Divya Aggarwal, chief growth officer at Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality, which operates SOCIAL.

The curated menu includes dishes like Rajasthan Ballistic Bhajiyas, Hyderabadi Haleem Biryani, Bengaluru’s Stadium Samosas, Gujarat Farsan Platter, and Mumbai Vada Platter.

Chennai Super Kings’ absence from the finale has kept the business unmoved in the southern city. Feathers Hotel will be offering a specially curated match-day experience at its restobar Vapor. “The hotel’s “Cricket. Cheers. Chaos.” promotion, available exclusively during live match screenings, features a range of beverage packages and premium offers, said an official.