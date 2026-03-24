Kal Somani buys IPL team Rajasthan Royals in landmark $1.6 bn deal

A consortium led by Kal Somani has acquired the Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals for USD 1.6 billion. While the deal has been finalised, the formal transfer of control is expected after the conclusion of IPL 2026. The Times Group was also in contention but ultimately finished second in the bidding race.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Titans management highlight culture and fan bond ahead of IPL 2026 Somani, who previously held a minority stake in the franchise, will now lead a consortium that includes backing from Walmart-linked investors, along with prominent American business families. The group has secured a complete 100 percent stake, making Rajasthan Royals the first IPL team to cross the USD 1 billion valuation mark.

The franchise is currently owned by Emerging Media Ventures, led by UK-based Manoj Badale, who will step aside once all formalities are completed.

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Somani is an entrepreneur with diverse business interests spanning education technology, artificial intelligence, data privacy, and sports technology. He is the founder of companies such as IntraEdge, Truyo, Truyo.AI, and Academian.

Beyond cricket, Somani has a keen interest in golf and is a co-founder of Motor City Golf Club, which has associations with legendary golfer Tiger Woods. His son, Arjun Somani, is also emerging as a promising player on the US junior golf circuit.