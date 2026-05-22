KKR dealt major body blow! Angkrish Raghuvanshi ruled out of IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders have been dealt a major setback ahead of the business end of IPL 2026, with wicketkeeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi ruled out for the remainder of the season due to injury. The franchise confirmed the news on Friday, just days before their crucial clash against Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens.

Injury occurred during win over MI

Raghuvanshi sustained both a concussion and a fracture to his left finger during KKR’s recent victory over Mumbai Indians on May 20. The incident took place in the 11th over of Mumbai’s innings when the young wicketkeeper collided with teammate Varun Chakaravarthy while attempting to complete a catch to dismiss Tilak Varma.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: SRH vs RCB pitch report, Hyderabad stadium stats, key matchups Although the catch was not completed, the collision appeared serious, and Raghuvanshi later left the field after Tilak’s dismissal in the 14th over. Substitute wicketkeeper Tejasvi Dahiya took over the gloves before eventually replacing him officially as a concussion substitute.

Key performer for KKR this season

The 21-year-old has been one of KKR’s standout performers in IPL 2026. Raghuvanshi currently leads the franchise’s run-scoring charts with 422 runs, averaging 42.2 at a strike rate of 146.52. He has also registered five half-centuries during an impressive campaign.

His absence comes at a crucial stage of the tournament, with Kolkata needing a victory in their final league match while also relying on other results to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Big challenge ahead for KKR

Raghuvanshi’s injury leaves KKR with a significant gap in both the batting order and wicketkeeping department heading into a must-win encounter. The franchise will now need other players to step up as they attempt to secure the final playoff spot in IPL 2026.