KKR vs DC Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will enter their final IPL 2026 league-stage clash at Eden Gardens on Sunday with slim playoff hopes still alive. While qualification depends heavily on other results, both teams will be desperate to finish their campaigns on a high.

KKR have staged a strong comeback after a disrupted start to the season, winning six of their last seven matches to remain in contention. However, they will miss leading run-scorer Angkrish Raghuvanshi, while mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy remains under watch after his foot injury.

DC, meanwhile, have endured an inconsistent season but arrive with momentum after back-to-back wins. Much of their batting responsibility has rested on KL Rahul, who has been their standout performer with 533 runs in 13 innings. David Miller’s return has also strengthened the middle order.

IPL 2026 Match 70, KKR vs DC: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 With both sides needing a victory and outside results to go their way, an intense battle is expected under lights at Eden Gardens.

IPL 2026 KKR vs DC broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch KKR vs DC in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 23 (Sunday).

What is the venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2026?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 will be held at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on May 23.

What time will the toss take place for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2026 on May 23?

The toss for the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 begin on May 23?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in India?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals on their app and website.