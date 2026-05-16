KKR vs GT Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders are set to host Gujarat Titans in Match 60 of IPL 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens on May 16, with both teams entering the contest carrying very different momentum in the tournament.

For KKR, the clash has become a must-win encounter as their title defence hangs by a thread. The defending champions have struggled to find consistency this season and currently sit eighth on the points table with only four wins from 11 matches. Their recent defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru further complicated their playoff chances, leaving them with little margin for error heading into the final phase of the league stage. With just three matches remaining, Kolkata will need near-perfect results to remain in contention for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have enjoyed a dominant campaign and arrive in Kolkata as one of the form teams of IPL 2026. GT currently occupy second place in the standings with eight wins in 12 matches and have built impressive momentum through a five-match winning streak. Their balanced performances with both bat and ball have turned them into genuine title contenders this season.

IPL 2026 Match 60, KKR vs GT: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 A victory against KKR could further cement Gujarat’s place near the summit and potentially make them the first team to officially confirm qualification for the IPL 2026 playoffs.

IPL 2026 KKR vs GT broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch KKR vs GT in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 16 (Saturday).

What is the venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2026?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the toss take place for the KKR vs GT match in IPL 2026 on May 16?

The toss for the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 begin on May 16?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans in India?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans on its app and website.