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KKR vs GT Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans on its app and website.

KKR vs GT

KKR vs GT

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 6:29 PM IST

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Kolkata Knight Riders are set to host Gujarat Titans in Match 60 of IPL 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens on May 16, with both teams entering the contest carrying very different momentum in the tournament.
 
For KKR, the clash has become a must-win encounter as their title defence hangs by a thread. The defending champions have struggled to find consistency this season and currently sit eighth on the points table with only four wins from 11 matches. Their recent defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru further complicated their playoff chances, leaving them with little margin for error heading into the final phase of the league stage. With just three matches remaining, Kolkata will need near-perfect results to remain in contention for a top-four finish.
 
 
Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have enjoyed a dominant campaign and arrive in Kolkata as one of the form teams of IPL 2026. GT currently occupy second place in the standings with eight wins in 12 matches and have built impressive momentum through a five-match winning streak. Their balanced performances with both bat and ball have turned them into genuine title contenders this season.
 
A victory against KKR could further cement Gujarat’s place near the summit and potentially make them the first team to officially confirm qualification for the IPL 2026 playoffs. 
IPL 2026 Match 60, KKR vs GT: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
 
IPL 2026 KKR vs GT broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

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When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans take place in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 16 (Saturday).
 
What is the venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
 
What time will the toss take place for the KKR vs GT match in IPL 2026 on May 16?
 
The toss for the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 begin on May 16?
 
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans on its app and website.
 

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Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 6:29 PM IST

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