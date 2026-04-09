KKR vs LSG Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face a crucial test as they take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 15 of IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens today, still searching for their first win of the season.

KKR have looked out of rhythm, with their batting lineup failing to build partnerships and their bowlers conceding heavily in the matches so far. Their last outing against the Punjab Kings saw them slump to 25 for 2 before rain interrupted play, leaving plenty of concerns unresolved.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, come into the match with momentum after a convincing win. Their biggest strength has been their powerplay bowling, led by Mohammed Shami, who has been outstanding with the new ball. His ability to exploit conditions at Eden Gardens could pose serious problems for KKR early on.

KKR may consider changes, including reuniting Finn Allen with Tim Seifert or bringing in Rachin Ravindra for added balance. They will also hope for improved performances from Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. With Rishabh Pant anchoring the batting alongside Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, LSG look better equipped for another strong performance.

ALSO READ: AFG's Rashid Khan unlikely to feature in one-off Test vs India in June Now, before the match begins, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

IPL 2026 KKR vs LSG broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch KKR vs LSG in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information

When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants take place in the IPL 2026?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 9 (Thursday).

What is the venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2026?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 9.

What time will the toss take place for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2026 on April 9?

The toss for the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 begin on April 9?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in India?