KKR vs MI live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face a must-win battle against Mumbai Indians (MI) in a crucial IPL 2026 clash at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

Sitting on 11 points, KKR need victories in both their remaining matches to stay alive, though qualification will still depend on other results.

After a poor start to the campaign, KKR have found momentum late, winning five of their last six matches. Finn Allen’s explosive form at the top, along with steady contributions from Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, and Rinku Singh, has revived their challenge.

However, captain Ajinkya Rahane’s inconsistent form and injury concerns around Varun Chakravarthy and Matheesha Pathirana remain key issues.

Mumbai Indians, already eliminated, will aim to finish strongly and derail KKR’s playoff push. Hardik Pandya is expected to return after injury, while MI will hope for improved performances from Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma after a disappointing season.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 KKR vs MI: Pitch report, highest score, Eden Gardens stats With everything on the line for KKR, pressure will be immense in Kolkata.

IPL 2026 KKR vs MI broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch KKR vs MI in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 20 (Wednesday).

What is the venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will be held at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on May 20.

What time will the toss take place for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026 on May 20?

The toss for the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 begin on May 20?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will start at 7.30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians in India?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians on its app and website.