KKR vs PBKS Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Match No. 12 of IPL 2026 promises an exciting showdown as Kolkata Knight Riders host Punjab Kings at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, April 6. With both teams bringing contrasting fortunes to the encounter, the game is set to be a thrilling contest between bat and ball.

Kolkata Knight Riders have had a rough start to the season, losing both of their opening matches. They began their campaign with a defeat against Mumbai Indians and then suffered another setback at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad. With two consecutive losses, KKR will be eager to turn their season around and would benefit from the support of their home crowd to boost morale.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings have been in outstanding form so far in IPL 2026. PBKS kicked off their season with a nail-biting last-over chase against Gujarat Titans and followed it up with a commanding victory over Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. Their momentum is high, and they will be aiming to continue their winning streak with a third successive triumph.

IPL 2026 Match 12, KKR vs PBKS: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 This clash between a struggling KKR side and an in-form PBKS unit promises plenty of drama. While KKR will look to leverage home advantage and find stability in their lineup, Punjab Kings will aim to capitalize on their momentum and assert their dominance early in the season, making this encounter a must-watch for cricket fans.

IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch KKR vs PBKS in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 6 (Monday).

What is the venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings match in IPL 2026?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the toss take place for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings match in IPL 2026?

The toss for the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings begin in IPL 2026?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in India?

Star Sports Network will telecast the match live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in India?

JioHotstar will provide live streaming of the match on its app and website.