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KKR vs RR Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals through their app and website

KKR vs RR broadcast details

KKR vs RR broadcast details

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2026 | 3:12 PM IST

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A struggling Kolkata Knight Riders side will be desperate to salvage pride when they host a confident Rajasthan Royals in a crucial afternoon clash today. While RR arrive with four wins from five games despite a recent stumble, KKR remain winless and low on belief after six outings.
 

The coin flip of the match went in RR's way who opted to bat first.  Captain's take after toss:  Ajinkya Rahane (KKR): We wanted to bat first. In this situation, we want our batters to be free from any pressure. The bowlers have started to perform well, and I'm happy to lose the toss. We live in the past, we can't say about the future, just focus on the controllables. The preparation has been fantastic and the preparations have been good. Just go out there and do well. Same team  Riyan Parag (RR): We're batting first. Looks like a pretty dry wicket; the grass was cut yesterday. It could turn in the first innings and remain the same later on. Let's set the tone at the start: our focus is on doing better, last match was a learning phase, we need to take it into the games. Hetmyer and Brijesh are back.  IPL 2026 KKR vs RR playing 11:  KKR playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Tim Seifert, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakravarthy  Impact players: Manish Pandey, Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Tejasvi Singh, Navdeep Saini  RR playing 11: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi  Impact players: Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Yash Punja 

  IPL 2026 Match 28, KKR vs RR: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
 
 
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the KKR vs RR IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

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IPL 2026 KKR vs RR broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch KKR vs RR in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information

When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals take place in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 19 (Sunday).
 
What is the venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will be held at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on April 19.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026 on April 19?
 
The toss for the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will take place at 3 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 begin on April 19?
 
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will start at 3:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals on their app and website. 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Cricket News T20 cricket

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First Published: Apr 19 2026 | 2:20 PM IST

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