KKR vs RR Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals through their app and website
BS Web Team New Delhi
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A struggling Kolkata Knight Riders side will be desperate to salvage pride when they host a confident Rajasthan Royals in a crucial afternoon clash today. While RR arrive with four wins from five games despite a recent stumble, KKR remain winless and low on belief after six outings.
IPL 2026 Match 28, KKR vs RR: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the KKR vs RR IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
Also Read
|IPL 2026 KKR vs RR broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to Watch KKR vs RR in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 19 (Sunday).
What is the venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026?
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will be held at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on April 19.
What time will the toss take place for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026 on April 19?
The toss for the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will take place at 3 pm IST.
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 begin on April 19?
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will start at 3:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals on their app and website.
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
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First Published: Apr 19 2026 | 2:20 PM IST