KKR vs SRH Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

The historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata is set to host its first match of IPL 2026, as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 6 tonight. KKR will be playing their first home game of the season and will be eager to open their points tally. Led by Ajinkya Rahane, the team is coming off a disappointing defeat against Mumbai Indians and will be looking for an improved performance, particularly with the ball, against the Hyderabad-based side. KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and decided to bowl first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Rahane: We are going to bowl first. There is always room for improvement but there were a lot of positives. We don't generally don't see so much of grass, rain around and that's why we wanted to bowl first. Not sure with the dew as there's a breeze going around. It should be good for 40 overs. He is doing everything he needs to do. He should bowl soon. Going with the same team. Kishan: We would have bowled first. But batting first, we have to see the ball and play accordingly. We have to come up with the best game for us. You have to go out and do the basics right. Only one point I would say is execution, we need to calm even if we are not in a very good situation. We will look to keep it simple in this game. I don't know yet, but he should be ready soon, he makes a big difference, with the bat as well. We have one change - Shivang comes in, keeping the wicket-taking options open, he has bowled well in the nets and we are giving him an opportunity. ALSO READ: IPL 2026 sets new viewership record with 515 million opening weekend reach SRH, meanwhile, also began their campaign on a losing note, falling to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener. Their batting lineup will be crucial, but concerns remain over their relatively fragile bowling attack. Fans will be keen to see the combination the Ishan Kishan-led side fields for their second game away from home.

IPL 2026 KKR vs SRH broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 2 (Thursday).

What is the venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2026?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the toss take place for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2026?

The toss for the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 begin?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?

Star Sports Network will telecast the match live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?

JioHotstar will provide live streaming of the match on its app and website.