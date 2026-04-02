KKR vs SRH Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad through their app and website
BS Web Team New Delhi
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The historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata is set to host its first match of IPL 2026, as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 6 tonight.
KKR will be playing their first home game of the season and will be eager to open their points tally. Led by Ajinkya Rahane, the team is coming off a disappointing defeat against Mumbai Indians and will be looking for an improved performance, particularly with the ball, against the Hyderabad-based side.
SRH, meanwhile, also began their campaign on a losing note, falling to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener. Their batting lineup will be crucial, but concerns remain over their relatively fragile bowling attack. Fans will be keen to see the combination the Ishan Kishan-led side fields for their second game away from home.
Also Read
|IPL 2026 KKR vs SRH broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
IPL 2026 Match 6, KKR vs SRH: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 How to watch KKR vs SRH in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 2 (Thursday).
What is the venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2026?
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
What time will the toss take place for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2026?
The toss for the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 begin?
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will start at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?
Star Sports Network will telecast the match live in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?
JioHotstar will provide live streaming of the match on its app and website.
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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 6:28 PM IST