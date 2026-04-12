LSG vs GT Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans through their app and website
BS Web Team New Delhi
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The IPL 2026 caravan moves to Lucknow for Match 19, where Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Stadium today. With both sides coming off wins, the contest offers a chance to build early momentum in the season.
LSG have looked a well-rounded unit despite some top-order inconsistency. Their success in recent games has largely been driven by a reliable bowling attack and a resilient middle order. Rising talent Mukul Chaudhary has played a key role in stabilising innings, giving the side much-needed depth. Still, the lack of big contributions from the top remains an area they will want to address quickly.
For GT, the last-ball win over Delhi Capitals marked a turning point after a slow start. While the victory boosts confidence, their middle order has yet to fully click, and the bowling unit has shown signs of inconsistency.
As both teams look to find rhythm, this clash could hinge on which side addresses its weaknesses better under pressure. IPL 2026 Match 19, LSG vs GT: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
Now, before the match begins, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the LSG vs GT IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
|IPL 2026 LSG vs GT broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to Watch LSG vs GT in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information
When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans take place in the IPL 2026?
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 12 (Sunday).
What is the venue for the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans match in the IPL 2026?
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 will be held at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium on April 12.
What time will the toss take place for the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans match in the IPL 2026 on April 12?
The toss for the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 will take place at 3 pm IST.
When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 begin on April 12?
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 will start at 3:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans on their app and website.
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
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First Published: Apr 12 2026 | 2:25 PM IST