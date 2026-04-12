LSG vs GT Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

The IPL 2026 caravan moves to Lucknow for Match 19, where Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Stadium today. With both sides coming off wins, the contest offers a chance to build early momentum in the season.

LSG have looked a well-rounded unit despite some top-order inconsistency. Their success in recent games has largely been driven by a reliable bowling attack and a resilient middle order. Rising talent Mukul Chaudhary has played a key role in stabilising innings, giving the side much-needed depth. Still, the lack of big contributions from the top remains an area they will want to address quickly.

For GT, the last-ball win over Delhi Capitals marked a turning point after a slow start. While the victory boosts confidence, their middle order has yet to fully click, and the bowling unit has shown signs of inconsistency.

IPL 2026 Match 19, LSG vs GT: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 As both teams look to find rhythm, this clash could hinge on which side addresses its weaknesses better under pressure.

Now, before the match begins, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the LSG vs GT IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

IPL 2026 LSG vs GT broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch LSG vs GT in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information

When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans take place in the IPL 2026?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 12 (Sunday).

What is the venue for the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans match in the IPL 2026?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 will be held at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium on April 12.

What time will the toss take place for the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans match in the IPL 2026 on April 12?

The toss for the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 will take place at 3 pm IST.

When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 begin on April 12?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 will start at 3:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in India?