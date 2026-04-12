Sunday, April 12, 2026 | 02:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / LSG vs GT Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

LSG vs GT Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans through their app and website

LSG vs GT broadcast details

LSG vs GT broadcast details

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2026 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The IPL 2026 caravan moves to Lucknow for Match 19, where Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Stadium today. With both sides coming off wins, the contest offers a chance to build early momentum in the season.
 
LSG have looked a well-rounded unit despite some top-order inconsistency. Their success in recent games has largely been driven by a reliable bowling attack and a resilient middle order. Rising talent Mukul Chaudhary has played a key role in stabilising innings, giving the side much-needed depth. Still, the lack of big contributions from the top remains an area they will want to address quickly.
 
For GT, the last-ball win over Delhi Capitals marked a turning point after a slow start. While the victory boosts confidence, their middle order has yet to fully click, and the bowling unit has shown signs of inconsistency.
 
As both teams look to find rhythm, this clash could hinge on which side addresses its weaknesses better under pressure.  IPL 2026 Match 19, LSG vs GT: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
 
Now, before the match begins, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the LSG vs GT IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
 
IPL 2026 LSG vs GT broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch LSG vs GT in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information

When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans take place in the IPL 2026?
 
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 12 (Sunday).
 
What is the venue for the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans match in the IPL 2026?
 
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 will be held at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium on April 12.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans match in the IPL 2026 on April 12?
 
The toss for the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 will take place at 3 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 begin on April 12?
 
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 will start at 3:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans on their app and website. 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 
 

More From This Section

LSG vs GT key player battles

IPL 2026 Today's Match: LSG vs GT playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

CSK beat DC by 23 runs

CSK vs DC HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: Chennai beat Delhi by 23 runs to clinch 1st win of the season

IPL 2026 points table

IPL 2026 points table: PBKS, SRH, DC, CSK rankings; top batters and bowlers

MI vs RCB IPL 2026 review

IPL 2026: MI vs RCB Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Sanju Samson IPL century

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson scores maiden CSK hundred vs DC at Chepauk

Topics : Indian Premier League Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans Cricket News T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 12 2026 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTCS Share priceTCS Q4 ResultAuto Sector Q4 Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate todayUpcoming Dividends Next WeekRBI MPC Rates2nd PUC Result TimeLPG Crisis