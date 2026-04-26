LSG vs KKR LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Pant and co. looking to bounce back at home; Toss at 7 PM IST

In Match 38 of IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in what promises to be a key contest for both sides. LSG enter this fixture on the back of a disappointing 40-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals. While chasing 159, they were bundled out for just 119 despite a steady start, with Mitchell Marsh top-scoring with 55 and Nicholas Pooran adding 22. However, a lack of support from the middle and lower order resulted in a collapse that derailed their chase.

On the bowling front, LSG showed greater control in their previous outing. Mohsin Khan impressed with economical figures of 2/17, while Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav also picked up two wickets each to keep Rajasthan from running away with the game.

KKR, meanwhile, come into this match with renewed confidence after a well-fought four-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. Chasing 155, they held their nerve to get over the line in the final over, thanks to Rinku Singh’s composed 53 off 34 balls and Anukul Roy’s quick 29 off 16 deliveries.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 LSG vs KKR: Pitch report, highest score, Ekana Stadium stats With the ball, Varun Chakravarthy starred with brilliant figures of 3/14, well supported by Kartik Tyagi’s three wickets and Sunil Narine’s two. Although KKR have struggled throughout the season and remain at the bottom of the table, their recent performance suggests signs of improvement and the potential to stage a comeback.

IPL 2026: LSG vs KKR probable playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav

Impact Player: Abdul Samad

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Player: Kartik Tyagi

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 live telecast: The Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 live streaming: The Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the LSG vs KKR match.