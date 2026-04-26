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LSG vs KKR Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 cricket match?

The match will be streamed live on JioHotstar via its app and website in India.

LSG vs KKR live streaming

LSG vs KKR live streaming

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

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In Match 38 of IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). LSG head into this fixture after a disappointing 40-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals. Chasing a target of 159, they were restricted to just 119 runs despite a decent start, with Mitchell Marsh scoring 55 and Nicholas Pooran contributing 22. However, the rest of the batting lineup failed to build partnerships, leading to a collapse that derailed the chase.
 
On the positive side, LSG’s bowling unit performed with discipline in the previous outing. Mohsin Khan was impressive with figures of 2/17, while Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav also picked up two wickets each, keeping the opposition under control.
 
 
KKR, on the other hand, come into this match with confidence after a solid four-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. Successfully chasing 155, they were guided by Rinku Singh’s composed 53 off 34 balls and a quick 29 off 16 from Anukul Roy to seal the win in the final over.
 
With the ball, Varun Chakravarthy starred with excellent figures of 3/14, while Kartik Tyagi also impressed with three wickets and Sunil Narine chipped in with two. Although KKR have struggled overall this season and sit at the bottom of the table, their recent performance shows signs of improvement and the potential for a turnaround. 
 
IPL 2026 LSG VS KKR broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

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When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 26 (Sunday).
 
What is the venue for the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2026?
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders will be held at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
 
What time will the toss take place for the LSG vs KKR match in IPL 2026?
The toss for the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
 
When will the LSG vs KKR match begin in IPL 2026?
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between LSG and KKR in India?
The Star Sports Network will telecast the LSG vs KKR match live in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between LSG and KKR in India?
The match will be streamed live on JioHotstar via its app and website in India.

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Topics : Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow Super Giants

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First Published: Apr 26 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

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