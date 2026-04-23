MI vs CSK LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: All eyes on Chennai's playing 11; Toss at 7 PM IST
The clash between the two five-time champions has gained extra significance after Mumbai Indians snapped their four-match losing run with a win over Gujarat Titans on Monday.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Mumbai Indians (MI) take on their long-time rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium tonight, in match No. 33 of IPL 2026.
The clash between the two five-time champions has gained extra significance after Mumbai Indians snapped their four-match losing run with a win over Gujarat Titans on Monday. Under Hardik Pandya’s leadership, MI now have two victories from six games this season.
Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are in a similar position with two wins and four defeats from six matches. After starting the season with three consecutive losses, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side fought back with two straight wins, but their momentum was halted in their latest outing, where they went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs.
IPL 2026: MI vs CSK playing 11
Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (capt), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar
Impact players: Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma
Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh
Impact players: Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Akeal Hosein
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings encounter will take place at 7 PM IST
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 live telecast: The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 live streaming: The Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the MI vs CSK match.
6:17 PM
MI vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Bumrah back among wickets!
Jasprit Bumrah’s return to form arrived at an ideal moment for Mumbai Indians, as he claimed his first wicket of the season in his sixth appearance during their commanding 99-run victory. The wicket appeared to settle him into a better rhythm, after which he bowled with greater confidence and made important breakthroughs at crucial stages.
6:06 PM
MI vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: CSK in similar form!
Chennai Super Kings find themselves in a similar situation, having registered two wins and four losses from six games. After enduring a rough start with three consecutive defeats, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s team staged a comeback with back-to-back victories. However, their progress was interrupted in the most recent match, where they suffered a 10-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad.
5:54 PM
MI vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: MI coming off a win!
The contest between the two five-time IPL champions has taken on added importance after Mumbai Indians broke a four-match losing streak by defeating Gujarat Titans on Monday. Led by Hardik Pandya, MI have now secured two wins from their first six matches of the season.
5:43 PM
MI vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: El Clasico awaits at Wankhede!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between two heavyweights Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Although their recent displays haven't matched their legendary status, the clash at Wankhede is expected to produce another thrilling tie tonight. Toss at 7 PM IST
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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 5:39 PM IST