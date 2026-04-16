MI vs PBKS LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: All eyes on Mumbai's playing 11? Toss at 7 PM IST
Punjab Kings have started the season on a high note. With three wins from four matches, they are currently placed third in the standings.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Mumbai Indians (MI) face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 24 of the IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai tonight. The five-time champions have endured a slow start to their campaign, managing just one win in four matches and currently sitting near the bottom of the points table. To make matters tougher, Rohit Sharma is expected to miss this clash due to a hamstring injury picked up earlier, which could see Quinton de Kock step up to open the innings.
MI began their season with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders but have since struggled to maintain momentum, suffering three straight defeats against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With pressure mounting, the hosts will be eager to bounce back in front of their home crowd and revive their campaign.
On the other hand, Punjab Kings have started the season on a high note. With three wins from four matches, they are currently placed third in the standings. PBKS have looked well-balanced and confident, particularly excelling in run chases, which has become a key strength. Riding on strong form, they will look to extend their winning run and solidify their position near the top.
IPL 2026: MI vs PBKS Probable Playing 11
Mumbai Indians playing 11: Quinton de Kock (WK), Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact Player: Raj Bawa
Punjab Kings playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact Player: Priyansh Arya
Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match will take place at 7 PM IST.
Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 live telecast: The MI vs PBKS match will be telecast on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will provide live streaming of the MI vs PBKS match.
6:21 PM
MI vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Last time the two sides met!
The most recent meeting between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings came in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025. Batting first, MI put up 203/6, with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma both contributing 44 runs each. In reply, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer played a brilliant knock of 87 to guide his team into the final.
6:11 PM
MI vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: MI's injury replacement!
Mumbai Indians on Thursday announced Krish Bhagat as a replacement for the injured Atharva Ankolekar for the rest of the Indian Premier League season. The 21-year-old right-handed all-rounder from Punjab offers valuable versatility, capable of bowling right-arm pace and contributing useful runs down the order.
Krish has been on Mumbai Indians’ radar for the past two years and featured for Reliance in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2026. He has also been involved with the franchise as a support bowler during pre-season this year.
In an official statement, Mumbai Indians said, “Krish has consistently impressed the coaching staff with his dedication, work ethic, and the quality he brings to every session and practice game he has played for Mumbai Indians.”
6:02 PM
MI vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Punjab going strong!
Punjab Kings have made a strong start to the season, winning three of their first four matches and sitting third on the points table. PBKS have appeared balanced and assured, with their ability to chase targets standing out as a major strength. Backed by good form, they will aim to continue their winning momentum and strengthen their position in the upper half of the standings.
5:53 PM
MI vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: MI looking to get back on track!
The five-time champions have had a disappointing start to their season, winning only one of their first four games and finding themselves near the lower end of the points table. Adding to their concerns, Rohit Sharma is likely to miss this fixture after sustaining a hamstring injury earlier, potentially paving the way for Quinton de Kock to take on opening duties.
5:49 PM
MI vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Hardik and co. looking to gain momentum!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai tonight. With the race for the playoffs getting tight now, the contest is expected to be a tight one tonight. Toss at 7 PM IST
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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 5:47 PM IST