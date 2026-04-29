MI vs SRH LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Hardik and co. in dire need of points; Toss at 7 PM IST
With expectations high and pressure building, MI will be desperate to bounce back and put up a strong show at home in pursuit of a much-needed third victory.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 29 in IPL 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. It’s been a challenging campaign for MI under Hardik Pandya, with the five-time champions currently languishing in ninth place after managing just two wins in seven matches.
With expectations high and pressure building, they will be desperate to bounce back and put up a strong show at home in pursuit of a much-needed third victory.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, have enjoyed a far more positive run this season. Positioned third on the table with five wins from eight outings, SRH have recovered well after a shaky start. Riding on a four-match winning streak, they head into this clash full of confidence and momentum, aiming to extend their run and strengthen their position in the top four.
IPL 2026: MI vs SRH probable playing 11
Mumbai Indians playing 11: Quinton de Kock (WK), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Jasprit Bumrah, Krish Bhagat, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar
Impact Player: Rohit Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (WK), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga
Impact Player: Travis Head
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 live telecast: The Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 live streaming: The Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the MI vs SRH match.
5:56 PM
MI vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: SRH looking strong!
Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a much stronger campaign so far this season. Sitting third on the points table with five wins from eight games, they have bounced back impressively after an inconsistent start. Backed by a four-match winning streak, SRH enter this contest with high confidence and momentum, looking to continue their winning run and further cement their place in the top four.
5:46 PM
MI vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: MI tough start to the season!
It has been a tough season so far for MI under Hardik Pandya, with the five-time champions struggling in ninth place after winning only two of their seven matches.
With pressure mounting and expectations rising, they will be eager to respond strongly at home and secure a crucial third win to get their campaign back on track.
5:31 PM
MI vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Mumbai looking to bounce back at home!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai tonight. With MI in dire need of points this season, they will look to restrict the high flying batting order of SHyderabad tonight. Toss at 7 PM IST
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 5:30 PM IST