Narine overtakes Pollard to become most capped overseas player in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) star all-rounder from the West Indies, Sunil Narine, created history on Sunday during Match 2 of IPL 2026 between KKR and Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Narine, after being included in KKR’s playing 11 for the match, became the most capped overseas player in IPL history with 190 caps, overtaking his countryman Kieron Pollard, who played 189 matches in his IPL career.

IPL 2026, MI vs KKR: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING AB de Villiers and David Warner are joint third on the list with 184 matches to their name, while Dwayne Bravo is at the number four spot with 161 IPL caps to his name.

Narine will also have the chance to become the first overseas player to play 200 IPL matches if he appears in at least 11 league-stage matches for KKR in IPL 2026.

Most capped overseas players in IPL history

Rank Player Matches 1 Sunil Narine 190 2 Kieron Pollard 189 3 AB de Villiers 184 4 David Warner 184 5 DJ Bravo 161