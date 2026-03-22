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Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Narine to Jadeja: IPL legends who have not won the Purple Cap so far

Narine to Jadeja: IPL legends who have not won the Purple Cap so far

While some bowlers have dominated individual seasons and proudly lifted the Purple Cap as the league's top wicket-taker, there is another category of players who deserve equal recognition.

IPL Purple cap

IPL Purple cap

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
9 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2026 | 2:13 PM IST

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The Indian Premier League (IPL) has long been a showcase for the world’s best cricketing talent, particularly when it comes to bowlers who can change the course of a match in just a few overs. While some bowlers have dominated individual seasons and proudly lifted the Purple Cap as the league’s top wicket-taker, there is another category of players who deserve equal recognition. 
 
These are the consistent performers, legends who year after year deliver crucial breakthroughs, maintain exceptional economy rates, and build pressure on opposition batsmen, yet somehow never finish a season at the very top of the charts.  Their impact on matches often goes beyond statistics, influencing games strategically and helping their teams secure victories, even if the seasonal accolade of the Purple Cap has remained just out of reach. 
 
 
Here’s a closer look at some of the greatest wicket-takers who never claimed the coveted Purple Cap.
 
1. Jasprit Bumrah

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Despite being regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the world, Jasprit Bumrah has never won the Purple Cap. His dominance often forces captains to bowl cautiously around him, preventing him from taking massive wicket hauls.  In 2020, Bumrah took 27 wickets but was narrowly beaten by Kagiso Rabada, who finished with 30. His consistency has always been there, even if the top seasonal spot eluded him. 
Jasprit Bumrah IPL bowling stats
Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W
2025 12 284 316 18 4/22 17.56 6.68 15.78 1 0
2024 13 311 336 20 5/21 16.8 6.48 15.55 0 1
2022 14 320 383 15 05/10/26 25.53 7.18 21.33 0 1
2021 14 330 410 21 3/36 19.52 7.45 15.71 0 0
2020 15 360 404 27 4/14 14.96 6.73 13.33 2 0
2019 16 370 409 19 3/20 21.52 6.63 19.47 0 0
2018 14 324 372 17 3/15 21.88 6.88 19.05 0 0
2017 16 356 439 20 03/07/26 21.95 7.39 17.8 0 0
2016 14 312 406 15 3/13 27.06 7.8 20.8 0 0
2015 4 90 184 3 1/38 61.33 12.26 30 0 0
2014 11 238 301 5 2/22 60.2 7.58 47.6 0 0
2013 2 42 70 3 3/32 23.33 10 14 0 0
 
2. Sunil Narine
 
The KKR legend is perhaps the most “expensive” bowler in IPL terms to never lift the Purple Cap, not in cost, but in value. Sunil Narine regularly builds pressure with his superb economy rate (around 7.96), prompting wickets from the other end. His control and spin mastery often lead teams to play cautiously against him, which ironically keeps him from the seasonal top spot. 
Sunil Narine IPL bowling stats
Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W
Career 189 4346 4922 192 5/19 25.64 6.8 22.64 7 1
2025 12 270 351 12 3/13 29.25 7.8 22.5 0 0
2024 15 330 368 17 2/22 21.65 6.69 19.41 0 0
2023 14 288 383 11 3/33 34.82 7.98 26.18 0 0
2022 14 336 312 9 2/21 34.67 5.57 37.33 0 0
2021 14 336 361 16 4/21 22.56 6.44 21 1 0
2020 10 228 302 5 2/28 60.4 7.94 45.6 0 0
2019 12 266 347 10 2/19 34.7 7.82 26.6 0 0
2018 16 366 467 17 3/18 27.47 7.65 21.52 0 0
2017 16 354 412 10 2/29 41.2 6.98 35.4 0 0
2016 11 257 304 11 3/26 27.63 7.09 23.36 0 0
2015 8 192 234 7 4/19 33.42 7.31 27.42 1 0
2014 16 384 407 21 4/20 19.38 6.35 18.28 2 0
2013 16 384 350 22 4/13 15.9 5.46 17.45 2 0
2012 15 355 324 24 5/19 13.5 5.47 14.79 1 1
   
A true IPL veteran, Piyush Chawla has been a stalwart since the inaugural 2008 season. He has consistently featured among the top wicket-takers for teams like PBKS, KKR, and MI. However, Chawla has never had the explosive season of 25+ wickets needed to snatch the Purple Cap, proving that longevity doesn’t always translate into seasonal glory. 
Piyush Chawla IPL bowling stats
Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W
2021 1 24 38 1 1/38 38 9.5 24 0 0
2020 7 126 191 6 2/33 31.83 9.09 21 0 0
2019 13 267 399 10 3/20 39.9 8.96 26.7 0 0
2018 15 294 412 14 3/48 29.42 8.4 21 0 0
2017 6 120 179 6 2/34 29.83 8.95 20 0 0
2016 12 212 273 11 2/21 24.81 7.72 19.27 0 0
2015 13 210 269 11 4/32 24.45 7.68 19.09 1 0
2014 11 237 303 14 3/19 21.64 7.67 16.92 0 0
2013 16 350 418 11 2/20 38 7.16 31.81 0 0
2012 16 342 419 16 3/18 26.18 7.35 21.37 0 0
2011 12 248 336 16 4/17 21 8.12 15.5 1 0
2010 14 294 367 12 3/24 30.58 7.48 24.5 0 0
2009 14 269 308 12 2/22 25.66 6.86 22.41 0 0
2008 15 281 389 17 3/25 22.88 8.3 16.52 0 0
 
4. Ravindra Jadeja
 
Ravindra Jadeja has been a defensive specialist for CSK, especially on turning tracks. His quick, precise overs limit scoring opportunities, making him one of the most economical bowlers in the league. Yet, this dart-like approach rarely produces the multi-wicket hauls required to top the seasonal leaderboard, keeping the Purple Cap just out of reach. 
Ravindra Jadeja IPL bowling stats
Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W
2025 14 227 324 10

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Topics : Jasprit Bumrah Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians

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First Published: Mar 22 2026 | 2:12 PM IST

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