No Dhoni for CSK; MSD to miss first two weeks of IPL 2026 due to injury

MS Dhoni fans suffered a major heartbreak after their beloved ‘Thala’ was ruled out of the first two weeks of IPL 2026 on Saturday. “MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of the TATA IPL 2026,” Chennai Super Kings (CSK) said in an official statement. Early setback for CSK campaign ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: RCB vs SRH playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups The five-time champions will begin their campaign on Monday against Rajasthan Royals, followed by fixtures against Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals during the opening fortnight. Dhoni’s absence leaves a significant leadership and experience gap in this crucial early phase.

Who fills Dhoni’s role?

In Dhoni’s absence, the onus of wicketkeeping is expected to fall on new signing Sanju Samson, who is also set to open the batting alongside skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. The team management also has backup options in Urvil Patel and Kartik Sharma.

Samson’s arrival was part of a high-profile trade deal with Rajasthan Royals that saw Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran move in the opposite direction, signalling a shift in CSK’s squad dynamics ahead of the season.

Squad reshuffle and new faces

CSK invested ₹14.20 crore in young wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma, who has built a reputation in domestic cricket for his aggressive strokeplay. Urvil Patel, retained by the franchise, offers an additional option after a brief but impactful stint last season, where he scored at a brisk strike rate.

The changes reflect CSK’s attempt to refresh their squad after a disappointing 2025 campaign.

Dhoni’s role last season

Despite advancing age, Dhoni played all matches in the previous edition, operating primarily as a finisher. He often came in during the closing overs to provide late impetus, a role that allowed him to maximise impact while managing workload.

His absence, even if temporary, disrupts that balance and removes a key figure from the dressing room.

Injuries compound CSK concerns

Dhoni’s injury is not the only setback for CSK. Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis has also been ruled out with a hamstring issue, with Spencer Johnson named as his replacement.

The twin absences add pressure on the team’s bowling and leadership resources early in the tournament.