No Dhoni, no direction? CSK's reliance exposed in IPL 2026 opener vs RR

There is a growing belief that IPL 2026 could mark a shift for CSK — from a side built on experience to one leaning on emerging talent. But that transition appears far from smooth.

The Dhoni factor: Numbers tell the story

The statistics underline CSK’s dependence on their former captain. Including the loss to Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni has missed just six matches for CSK in IPL history — and the team has lost five of them.

His first absence in 2010 saw mixed results, but subsequent seasons have painted a clearer picture. CSK lost both matches without him in 2019, and the pattern has continued in 2026.

Even more telling is the broader trend: whenever Dhoni has missed games, CSK have struggled for control — whether in decision-making, game management or composure under pressure.

Yet, paradoxically, CSK have often gone on to have strong seasons despite such setbacks, including their title-winning campaign in 2010. That is the hope the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will cling to this year.

The defeat came with Dhoni watching from the sidelines, ruled out of the first two weeks due to a calf strain — a rare sight in a league where his presence has been near constant.