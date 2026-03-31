No Dhoni, no direction? CSK's reliance exposed in IPL 2026 opener vs RR
Dhoni has missed only six games in IPL for CSK and in those six games, the Chennai-based franchise has been on the losing end five times
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
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For 16 of the 18 seasons they have featured in, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been synonymous with MS Dhoni. In the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), that equation remains unchanged — perhaps more starkly than ever.
CSK’s IPL 2026 campaign began with an eight-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, a result that not only exposed gaps in their transition phase but also reinforced a long-standing truth: the absence of Dhoni continues to leave a void difficult to fill.
A transition year without its anchor
There is a growing belief that IPL 2026 could mark a shift for CSK — from a side built on experience to one leaning on emerging talent. But that transition appears far from smooth.
Batting first, CSK managed only 127, with Jamie Overton’s 43 offering the lone resistance. Rajasthan Royals chased the target in just 12.1 overs, powered by Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s explosive 52 off 17 balls.
The defeat came with Dhoni watching from the sidelines, ruled out of the first two weeks due to a calf strain — a rare sight in a league where his presence has been near constant.
The Dhoni factor: Numbers tell the story
The statistics underline CSK’s dependence on their former captain. Including the loss to Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni has missed just six matches for CSK in IPL history — and the team has lost five of them.
His first absence in 2010 saw mixed results, but subsequent seasons have painted a clearer picture. CSK lost both matches without him in 2019, and the pattern has continued in 2026.
Even more telling is the broader trend: whenever Dhoni has missed games, CSK have struggled for control — whether in decision-making, game management or composure under pressure.
Yet, paradoxically, CSK have often gone on to have strong seasons despite such setbacks, including their title-winning campaign in 2010. That is the hope the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will cling to this year.
CSK matches without MS Dhoni:
|Opponent
|Venue
|Year
|Result
|Delhi Daredevils (DD)
|Delhi
|2010
|Won
|Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
|Chennai
|2010
|Lost
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|Bengaluru
|2010
|Lost
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|Hyderabad
|2019
|Lost
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|Chennai
|2019
|Lost
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|Guwahati
|2026
|Lost
Season openers: A mixed record
CSK’s reputation as one of IPL’s most consistent teams is unquestionable, but their record in season openers tells a different story.
In 17 opening matches (excluding the suspended years of 2017 and 2018), CSK have won nine and lost seven. The defeat to Rajasthan Royals in 2026 adds to that inconsistency — and notably matches their joint-heaviest defeat while bowling second in an opener.
While they have often recovered strongly from early setbacks — as seen in multiple title-winning seasons — the opening loss once again raises questions about their readiness at the start of campaigns.
CSK in season openers over the years:
|Season
|Opponent
|Result
|Margin
|2008
|Kings XI Punjab
|Won
|33 runs
|2009
|Mumbai Indians
|Won
|6 runs
|2010
|Deccan Chargers
|Lost
|31 runs
|2011
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Won
|2 runs
|2012
|Mumbai Indians
|Lost
|8 wickets
|2013
|Mumbai Indians
|Lost
|9 runs
|2014
|Kings XI Punjab
|Lost
|6 wickets
|2015
|Delhi Daredevils
|Won
|1 run
|2016
|—
|Suspended
|—
|2017
|—
|Suspended
|—
|2018
|Mumbai Indians
|Won
|1 wicket
|2019
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Won
|7 wickets
|2020
|Mumbai Indians
|Won
|5 wickets
|2021
|Delhi Capitals
|Lost
|7 wickets
|2022
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Lost
|6 wickets
|2023
|Gujarat Titans
|Lost
|5 wickets
|2024
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Won
|6 wickets
|2025
|Mumbai Indians
|Won
|4 wickets
|2026
|Rajasthan Royals
|Lost
|8 wickets
No place for Prashant Veer in the playing 11
Another talking point from the opener was the absence of uncapped all-rounder Prashant Veer from the playing XI.
CSK had invested ₹14.2 crore in Veer, making him one of the most expensive uncapped players in IPL history. Yet, he did not feature against Rajasthan Royals, even as fellow uncapped recruit Kartik Sharma made the cut.
The decision appears to be driven by conditions. The Guwahati surface offered assistance to pace, prompting CSK to limit their spin options, with Noor Ahmad already in the side.
There was also a tactical dimension. CSK may have planned to introduce Veer as an Impact Substitute, but an early collapse — losing three wickets for 19 runs — forced them to bolster the batting with Sarfaraz Khan instead.
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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 9:49 AM IST