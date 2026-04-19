PBKS vs LSG LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: High flying Punjab look to extend winning run; Toss at 7 PM IST
PBKS have been one of the standout teams this season, sitting comfortably at the top of the points table.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Punjab Kings are set to face Lucknow Super Giants in Match 29 of IPL 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh tonight, in what promises to be another exciting contest in the tournament.
PBKS have been one of the standout teams this season, sitting comfortably at the top of the points table. After narrowly missing out on the title last year, the Shreyas Iyer-led side looks determined to go all the way this time. With this being their sixth game of the campaign, Punjab will be keen to continue their dominant run and strengthen their position with another strong performance.
Meanwhile, LSG have endured an inconsistent start to their season and are still searching for rhythm. Led by Rishabh Pant, the team has shown flashes of brilliance but has struggled to maintain consistency. Heading into this clash, Lucknow will be eager to deliver a complete performance and secure a crucial win to build momentum.
IPL 2026: PBKS vs LSG Playing 11
Punjab Kings playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (C), Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis. Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact Player: Nehal Wadhera
Lucknow Super Giants playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Matthew Breetzke, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, George Linde, Mohammed Shami
Impact Player: Ayush Badoni Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match will take place at 7 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 live telecast: The PBKS vs LSG match will be telecast on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will provide live streaming of the PBKS vs LSG match.
6:05 PM
PBKS vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: PBKS going strong!
PBKS have been among the top-performing sides this season, firmly placed at the summit of the points table. After coming close but falling short last year, the team led by Shreyas Iyer appears determined to finish the job this time around. Heading into their sixth match of the season, Punjab will aim to maintain their strong form and further solidify their position with another convincing display.
5:57 PM
PBKS vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: LSG's inconsistent run!
LSG have had a mixed start to their campaign and are yet to find steady form. Under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, the side has produced moments of quality but has been unable to sustain consistency throughout matches. Going into this fixture, Lucknow will be keen to put together a strong all-round performance and claim an important victory to gain momentum.
5:39 PM
PBKS vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Punjab looking to continue unbeaten run!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. With Punjab in line to take the lead on the table again with a win tonight, Shreyas and co. will be looking to use the home advantage and get the job done against a LSG side that hasn't been consistent this year. Toss at 7 PM IST
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First Published: Apr 19 2026 | 5:34 PM IST