PBKS vs LSG LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: High flying Punjab look to extend winning run; Toss at 7 PM IST

Punjab Kings are set to face Lucknow Super Giants in Match 29 of IPL 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh tonight, in what promises to be another exciting contest in the tournament.

PBKS have been one of the standout teams this season, sitting comfortably at the top of the points table. After narrowly missing out on the title last year, the Shreyas Iyer-led side looks determined to go all the way this time. With this being their sixth game of the campaign, Punjab will be keen to continue their dominant run and strengthen their position with another strong performance.

ALSO READ: KKR vs RR Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match? Meanwhile, LSG have endured an inconsistent start to their season and are still searching for rhythm. Led by Rishabh Pant, the team has shown flashes of brilliance but has struggled to maintain consistency. Heading into this clash, Lucknow will be eager to deliver a complete performance and secure a crucial win to build momentum.

IPL 2026: PBKS vs LSG Playing 11

Punjab Kings playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (C), Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis. Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Nehal Wadhera

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Matthew Breetzke, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, George Linde, Mohammed Shami

Impact Player: Ayush Badoni Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match will take place at 7 PM IST

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 live telecast: The PBKS vs LSG match will be telecast on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will provide live streaming of the PBKS vs LSG match.