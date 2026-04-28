PBKS vs RR LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Can RR stop the Punjab train tonight? Toss at 7 PM IST

Punjab Kings (PBKS) face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match No. 40 of IPL 2026 on April 28 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur tonight. The encounter promises to be an exciting contest, with both teams looking to strengthen their position in the tournament as the race to the playoffs intensifies.

PBKS have been one of the standout sides this season, enjoying a strong run of form. With six victories in seven matches, they are firmly placed near the top of the points table. Their success has largely been built on exceptional performances while chasing, where they have consistently shown composure and depth in batting. Riding high on confidence, Punjab will aim to extend their winning streak and inch closer to securing a playoff berth.

ALSO READ: ICC: Knight Riders' venue in Pomona set to power cricket's LA28 return Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, have had a mixed campaign so far. With five wins from eight matches, they are currently placed fourth in the standings. However, they head into this clash on the back of a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which would have dented their momentum. RR will be determined to put that loss behind them and deliver a strong performance to get back on track in the competition.

IPL 2026: PBKS vs RR probable playing 11

Punjab Kings playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (Ct), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Nehal Wadhera

Rajasthan Royals playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag (Ct), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact Player: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match will take place at 7 PM IST.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 live telecast: The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 live streaming: The Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the PBKS vs RR match.