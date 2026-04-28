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PBKS vs RR Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 cricket match?

Prabhsimran Singh led the charge with a fluent 76, while Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings with a crucial 71-run knock.

PBKS vs RR

PBKS vs RR

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 7:06 PM IST

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In Match 40 of the Indian Premier League 2026, Punjab Kings (PBKS) clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in what promises to be a high-scoring encounter.   Punjab head into this game on the back of a remarkable win over Delhi Capitals, where they chased down a massive 265-run target with ease. The team showed great composure with the bat, reaching the total in just 18.5 overs. 

RR skipper Riyan Parag has won the toss and elected to field first on the night.  Both skippers after the toss:  Riyan: We'll be bowling first. Two changes. Hetmyer sits out, Shanaka comes in. Yash comes in for Bishnoi.  Shreyas: We would have loved to bowl as well. The wicket was covered for a couple of days. Suryansh Shedge and Lockie come in. All the individuals have certain goals. So far it's going well. I want to share condolences to Azmat and his family.

 
Prabhsimran Singh led the charge with a fluent 76, while Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings with a crucial 71-run knock. Despite the impressive chase, Punjab’s bowling unit struggled in that match, with only Arshdeep Singh and Xavier Bartlett managing to pick up a wicket each.
 
 
Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, are coming off a disappointing loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad. After putting up a strong total of 228 runs while batting first, they were unable to defend it as Hyderabad chased it down comfortably in 18.3 overs. However, RR’s batting was a major positive, highlighted by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive 103 off just 37 balls. 

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Contributions from Dhruv Jurel (51) and Donovan Ferreira (33) also strengthened their innings. On the bowling front, Jofra Archer stood out with two wickets, supported by Brijesh Sharma, but the rest of the attack failed to make an impact. 
 
IPL 2026 PBKS vs RR broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to Watch PBKS vs RR in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information
 
When will the match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 28 (Tuesday).
 
What is the venue for the PBKS vs RR match in IPL 2026?
The match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be held at the Mullanpur Stadium in Delhi.
 
What time will the toss take place for the PBKS vs RR match in IPL 2026?
The toss for the match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
 
When will the PBKS vs RR match begin in IPL 2026?
The match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between PBKS and RR in India?
The Star Sports Network will telecast the PBKS vs RR match live in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between PBKS and RR in India?
The match will be streamed live on JioHotstar via its app and website in India.

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Topics : Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 6:47 PM IST

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