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Home / Cricket / IPL / News / PBKS vs SRH Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

PBKS vs SRH Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad on their app and website.

PBKS vs SRH

PBKS vs SRH

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2026 | 2:25 PM IST

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Match 17 of IPL 2026 will feature an exciting clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Punjab Kings have made a strong start to their season, securing two consecutive wins before their most recent fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to rain. 
 
With five points already on the board, they are currently placed second on the points table and will be eager to extend their strong run. The team will also aim to carry forward the confidence and positives from their previous season’s performances.
 
On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad enter this contest after a disappointing defeat in their last outing. They went down by five wickets against Lucknow Super Giants, marking their second loss of the campaign. SRH had posted a total of 156 runs while batting first, but their bowlers were unable to defend it as LSG chased down the target in the final over.
 
 
Despite the defeat, SRH had some encouraging individual performances. Heinrich Klaasen played a strong innings of 62 off 41 balls, while Nitish Kumar Reddy contributed a well-made 56. However, their bowling attack struggled to make an impact overall. Harsh Dubey stood out with two wickets, while Eshan Malinga and Shivang Kumar managed to pick up one wicket each. SRH will now look to regroup and bounce back strongly in this important encounter. 
IPL 2026 Match 17, PBKS vs SRH: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
 
IPL 2026 PBKS vs SRH broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

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When will the match between PBKS and SRH take place in the IPL 2026?
 
The match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 11 (Saturday).
 
What is the venue for the Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 will be held at Mullanpur Stadium in Guwahati on April 11.
 
What time will the toss take place for the PBKS vs SRH match in IPL 2026 on April 11?
 
The toss for the match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 will take place at 3 pm IST.
 
When will the PBKS vs SRH match in IPL 2026 begin on April 11?
 
The match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 will start at 3:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between PBKS and SRH.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between PBKS and SRH in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad on their app and website.

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Topics : Indian Premier League Punjab Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad

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First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 2:25 PM IST

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