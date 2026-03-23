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PSL vs IPL Tension: PCB chief Naqvi warns players over last minute switches

Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has become the latest player to opt out of PSL commitments.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi also announced that the PSL will be held behind closed doors (Photo Credits - X)

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi also announced that the PSL will be held behind closed doors (Photo Credits - X)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

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The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, has issued a strong warning to players withdrawing from the Pakistan Super League in favour of the Indian Premier League. With both leagues overlapping for the second consecutive year, Naqvi stated that strict action will be taken against such decisions in accordance with league rules.
 
Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has become the latest player to opt out of PSL commitments. He pulled out of Lahore Qalandars to join Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for injured England all-rounder Sam Curran. To fill the gap, Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams has been drafted into the Qalandars squad.
 
 
More players opt for IPL opportunities
 
Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani had already exited the PSL after securing a deal with Kolkata Knight Riders. Several other players, including Gudakesh Motie, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ottneil Baartman, and Spencer Johnson, have also withdrawn from the tournament, although most cited personal reasons. 

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Naqvi referred to a similar incident from last season involving Corbin Bosch, who switched from Peshawar Zalmi to the IPL. Bosch was subsequently handed a one-year ban from the PSL, and Naqvi indicated that similar disciplinary measures could be enforced again.
 
PSL schedule and venue changes
 
Despite the clash with the IPL, Naqvi emphasized that rescheduling the PSL was not feasible due to a packed calendar. He also pointed out that while some players are leaving, others are joining, maintaining the league’s competitive balance.
 
The PSL is scheduled to begin on March 26, just two days before the IPL. However, this year’s edition will be held behind closed doors due to an ongoing oil crisis linked to tensions in West Asia. Additionally, the number of venues has been reduced, with matches set to take place only in Lahore and Karachi.

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Topics : Indian Premier League Cricket News

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

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