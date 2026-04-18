RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Bengaluru looking to regain top spot; Toss at 3 PM IST

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will aim to reclaim the top spot in the points table as they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 26 of IPL 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru tonight.

Barring a slip-up against Rajasthan Royals, RCB have looked in control during their title defence so far. The opening duo of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli has provided solid starts, while Devdutt Padikkal and captain Rajat Patidar have added stability in the middle order. Their bowling unit, featuring both effective spinners and pacers, has also been firing consistently, making them one of the standout teams this season.