RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Bengaluru looking to regain top spot; Toss at 3 PM IST
Delhi Capitals come into this clash under pressure. After beginning their campaign with consecutive wins, they have suffered back-to-back defeats and will be eager to bounce back.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will aim to reclaim the top spot in the points table as they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 26 of IPL 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru tonight.
Barring a slip-up against Rajasthan Royals, RCB have looked in control during their title defence so far. The opening duo of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli has provided solid starts, while Devdutt Padikkal and captain Rajat Patidar have added stability in the middle order. Their bowling unit, featuring both effective spinners and pacers, has also been firing consistently, making them one of the standout teams this season.
Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, come into this clash under pressure. After beginning their campaign with consecutive wins, they have suffered back-to-back defeats and will be eager to bounce back and break into the top four.
IPL 2026: RCB vs DC Playing 11
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma
Impact players: Josh Hazlewood
Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Impact players: Ashutosh Sharma Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals match will take place at 3 PM IST.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 live telecast: The RCB vs DC match will be telecast on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will provide live streaming of the RCB vs DC match.
1:37 PM
RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Special game at fortress Chinnaswamy!
Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into their 100th IPL match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, marking exactly 18 years since their debut at the venue, with a renewed sense of identity and confidence. They have started their title defence strongly, winning four of their first five matches, including all three at home. When combined with the two home wins that ended the previous season, a growing narrative has emerged around the Chinnaswamy potentially becoming a fortress once again.
This is a notable shift for a franchise that, for many years, struggled to consistently dominate at home, often treating the ground as a challenging venue rather than an advantage. However, the idea isn’t entirely new, RCB have previously enjoyed strong home runs, including six-match winning streaks during earlier IPL seasons such as 2011-12 and 2013.
1:30 PM
RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Hosts looking to regain top spot!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals today in Bengaluru. With RCB having a chance to regain their top spot in the table today, DC are up for a tough task today. Toss at 3 PM IST.
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First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 1:28 PM IST