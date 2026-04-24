RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: RCB looking to bounce back at home; Toss at 7 PM IST
With both teams looking to regain momentum, this clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium is set to be a crucial encounter in the IPL 2026 season.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match No. 34 of IPL 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight, in what promises to be an exciting contest.
Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, RCB have enjoyed a solid campaign so far. They have played six matches, securing four wins while suffering two defeats. However, they enter this clash on the back of a close six-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals, a result they will be eager to bounce back from. With momentum on their side overall, a win in today’s match could potentially lift RCB to the second spot on the points table, strengthening their position in the tournament.
Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, experienced a slow start to their season, losing their first two matches. They quickly turned things around with three consecutive victories, showing resilience and strong team performance. Despite that impressive recovery, their winning streak came to an abrupt end in their previous outing, where they suffered a heavy 99-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians.
With both teams looking to regain momentum, this clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium is set to be a crucial encounter in the IPL 2026 season.
IPL 2026: RCB vs GT playing 11
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable):Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood.
Impact Player: Devdutt Padikkal
Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma.
Impact Player: Rahul Tewatia
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match will take place at 7 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 live telecast: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 live streaming: The Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the RCB vs GT match.
6:04 PM
RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: What to expect tonight?
Pitch No. 6, previously used for the CSK and LSG matches, will be used again for this game. Rising daytime temperatures in Bengaluru have also influenced how the surface has been prepared.
After producing four consecutive 200-plus totals earlier, the pitch has recently slowed down, with first-innings scores dropping sharply to 146 and 175 in the last two matches. As a result, teams are likely to prefer chasing on this ground as a general strategy.
After producing four consecutive 200-plus totals earlier, the pitch has recently slowed down, with first-innings scores dropping sharply to 146 and 175 in the last two matches. As a result, teams are likely to prefer chasing on this ground as a general strategy.
5:53 PM
RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT lacking confidence!
Gujarat Titans still rely strongly on the strength of their top order, with Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler forming the core. When this trio delivers, GT appear dominant and well-balanced.
However, if the top order collapses, the middle order often looks vulnerable, a concern that has persisted over multiple seasons. A recent drop in form from last season’s Orange Cap winner, Sudharsan, only increases the side’s dependence on their top three as they head into the Bengaluru fixture.
However, if the top order collapses, the middle order often looks vulnerable, a concern that has persisted over multiple seasons. A recent drop in form from last season’s Orange Cap winner, Sudharsan, only increases the side’s dependence on their top three as they head into the Bengaluru fixture.
5:43 PM
RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RCB looking to bounce back!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. With both sides coming off a loss, RCB will be looking to bounce back at home tonight. Toss at 7 PM IST
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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 5:39 PM IST