RCB vs GT Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 cricket match?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans on its app and website.
BS Web Team New Delhi
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to face Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match No. 34 of IPL 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight.
Led by Rajat Patidar, RCB have played six matches so far, winning four and losing two. They head into this clash after a narrow six-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals in their previous game. A win in this fixture could see them climb to second place in the points table.
Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans had a shaky start to their campaign with two consecutive defeats but recovered well with three straight victories. Their momentum, however, was broken in their last match, where they were handed a heavy 99-run defeat by Mumbai Indians.
Also Read
|IPL 2026 RCB vs GT broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch RCB vs GT in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information
When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 24 (Friday).
What is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2026?
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will be held at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 24.
What time will the toss take place for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2026 on April 24?
The toss for the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 begin on April 24?
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.
Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans on its app and website.
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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 6:42 PM IST