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RCB vs GT Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 cricket match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans on its app and website.

RCB vs GT

RCB vs GT

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 7:05 PM IST

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to face Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match No. 34 of IPL 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight. 
 
Led by Rajat Patidar, RCB have played six matches so far, winning four and losing two. They head into this clash after a narrow six-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals in their previous game. A win in this fixture could see them climb to second place in the points table.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar has won the toss and elected to field first on the night.  Both skippers after the toss:  Rajat: We will field first. One change - Salty got injured, Bethell is in. One great point is that we're assessing the wicket and the situation well, our planning has been good. This looks like a good wicket for batting, but it lacks grass and could be tacky in the first innings.  Shubman: Not really, chasing is good here, but hopefully we'll have a good game. It's all about assessing the conditions early, getting off to a good start and setting up the foundation early. Games like that (against MI) can happen in such a big tournament, but we're focusing on the positives. Two changes: Jason Holder is playing and Manav Suthar is back.

 
Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans had a shaky start to their campaign with two consecutive defeats but recovered well with three straight victories. Their momentum, however, was broken in their last match, where they were handed a heavy 99-run defeat by Mumbai Indians. 
 

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IPL 2026 RCB vs GT broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch RCB vs GT in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information
 
When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 24 (Friday).
 
What is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2026?
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will be held at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 24.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2026 on April 24?
The toss for the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 begin on April 24?
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans on its app and website.

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Topics : Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Titans

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 6:42 PM IST

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