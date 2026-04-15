RCB vs LSG LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: RCB bowling first; No Mayank Yadav for LSG, Hazlewood back in RCB XI
The likely return of Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan could further bolster LSG's pace attack tonight.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Lucknow Super Giants head into their clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru tonight searching for consistency after an up-and-down start to the season.RCB skipper Rajat Patidar has won the toss and elected to bowl first tonight. With as many losses as wins, their campaign has been defined by underwhelming returns from key overseas players like Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran, who will need to deliver on a batting-friendly surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Despite that, LSG have found bright spots in unexpected contributors and a bowling unit led by Mohammed Shami, which has kept them competitive. The likely return of Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan could further bolster their pace attack.
Meanwhile, RCB look like a settled and confident unit, winning three of their four games so far. Captain Rajat Patidar has been in sublime touch, particularly against pace, leading from the front. While their batting has clicked collectively, concerns linger around their death bowling despite Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s control. Virat Kohli appears fit after a minor injury scare, but uncertainty remains over Josh Hazlewood’s availability.
IPL 2026: RCB vs LSG Probable Playing 11
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar
Lucknow Super Giants playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 live telecast: The RCB vs LSG match will be telecast on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will provide live streaming of the RCB vs LSG match.
7:11 PM
RCB vs LSG LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: No Mayank Yadav for LSG!
Although Mayank Yadav is there in the impact subs options, he still hasn't returned to the playing 11.
7:07 PM
RCB vs LSG LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Playing 11 for both sides!
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar
Lucknow Super Giants playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav
7:01 PM
RCB vs LSG LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar wins the toss!
RCb skipper Rajat Patidar has won the toss and elected to bowl first tonight.
6:50 PM
RCB vs LSG LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss in Bengaluru now as the fans get ready to fill up the stadium.
6:26 PM
RCB vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Virat Kohli fit to play?
Despite suffering an ankle injury against MI last time, Kohli looks fit to play as he did take part in a 45-min batting session ahead of the game in practice.
6:11 PM
RCB vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: LSG having a mixed start!
With an equal number of wins and losses, their season has largely been shaped by inconsistent performances from major overseas players such as Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran, who will be expected to step up on a batting-friendly pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Even so, LSG have managed to stay competitive thanks to surprise contributions from a few players and a bowling attack led by Mohammed Shami. The possible comeback of Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan would further strengthen their pace bowling options.
5:56 PM
RCB vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: LSG searching for form!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between defending champions RCB and LSG in Bengaluru. With RCB looking in better shape than LSG, the hosts will be expected to get a win tonight. However, Pant and co. too will be probably be boosted by the return of Mayank Yadav who is back fit with the squad now and will try and help his side get the 2 points. Toss at 7 PM IST
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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 5:52 PM IST