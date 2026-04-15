RCB vs LSG LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: RCB bowling first; No Mayank Yadav for LSG, Hazlewood back in RCB XI

Lucknow Super Giants head into their clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru tonight searching for consistency after an up-and-down start to the season.RCB skipper Rajat Patidar has won the toss and elected to bowl first tonight. With as many losses as wins, their campaign has been defined by underwhelming returns from key overseas players like Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran, who will need to deliver on a batting-friendly surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Despite that, LSG have found bright spots in unexpected contributors and a bowling unit led by Mohammed Shami, which has kept them competitive. The likely return of Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan could further bolster their pace attack.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 RCB vs LSG: Pitch report, highest score, Chinnaswamy Stadium stats Meanwhile, RCB look like a settled and confident unit, winning three of their four games so far. Captain Rajat Patidar has been in sublime touch, particularly against pace, leading from the front. While their batting has clicked collectively, concerns linger around their death bowling despite Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s control. Virat Kohli appears fit after a minor injury scare, but uncertainty remains over Josh Hazlewood’s availability.

IPL 2026: RCB vs LSG Probable Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar Lucknow Super Giants playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 live telecast: The RCB vs LSG match will be telecast on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.