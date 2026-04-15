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Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RCB vs LSG Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

RCB vs LSG Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru through its app and website

RCB vs LSG broadcast details

RCB vs LSG broadcast details

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 7:05 PM IST

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Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into their clash against Lucknow Super Giants with momentum and a batting unit that has been the most destructive force in IPL 2026 so far.  Led by Virat Kohli and powered by explosive contributors like Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, and Tim David, RCB have consistently breached the 200-run mark, showcasing their aggressive intent.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar has won the toss and elected to bowl first tonight.  Both skippers after the toss:  Rajat: We're pretty confident, [it's a] good batting pitch. Regardless of whether we bat first or second, we need to do well. We don't want too much introspection; put trust in your team and do well. There are a lot of leaders in the group, so go out and perform well. Same team for us.  Pant: We're pretty confident, [it's a] good batting pitch. Regardless of whether we bat first or second, we need to do well. We don't want too much introspection; put trust in your team and do well. There are a lot of leaders in the group, so go out and perform well. Same team for us.

 
Currently third on the table, RCB will aim to capitalise on home conditions in Bengaluru and break away from the mid-table congestion. However, LSG’s bowling attack, featuring Mohammed Shami, has shown discipline and could test RCB on a batting-friendly surface.
 
 
The bigger concern for LSG remains their inconsistent batting. Captain Rishabh Pant and power-hitters like Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh need to fire collectively.

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With both teams seeking momentum, this contest could hinge on whether LSG’s bowlers can contain RCB’s relentless batting charge.
 
Now, before the match begins, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action. 
 
IPL 2026 RCB vs LSG broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch RCB vs LSG in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru take place in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 15 (Wednesday).
 
What is the venue for the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 will be held at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 15.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2026 on April 15?
 
The toss for the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 begin on April 15?
 
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on its app and website. 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 6:34 PM IST

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