RCB vs SRH set to open IPL 2026 as BCCI releases phase one fixtures

The opening phase of IPL 2026 includes 20 matches through April 12, with the rest of the fixture to be released once the Election Commission finalises polling dates in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam. These states are scheduled to hold assembly elections during the tournament window, and the board is expected to complete the full itinerary after assessing venue availability and security arrangements linked to the election programme. The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the first-phase schedule of the Indian Premier League through a press release on Wednesday, confirming that defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will begin the new season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

First set of matches covers 10 venues

The first block of fixtures will be played across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati, New Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. Four double-headers are part of this phase, with afternoon matches scheduled for 3:30 pm IST and evening games at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue allocation for franchises

Rajasthan Royals will begin their home schedule in Guwahati, where they are set to play three matches before shifting base to Jaipur for the remainder of the season. Punjab Kings will split their home fixtures between New Chandigarh and Dharamsala.

RCB will again divide their home programme, with five league matches in Bengaluru and two in Raipur later in the season.

Early marquee clashes lined up

Among the key fixtures in the announced phase, RCB will host Chennai Super Kings on April 5 in Bengaluru. The final match in this first phase will see Mumbai Indians host RCB on April 12.

The first double-header is scheduled for April 4, beginning with Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians in Delhi, followed by Gujarat Titans versus Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad.

Bengaluru fixtures await inspection clearance

The BCCI said matches scheduled in Bengaluru remain subject to approval from the Karnataka government-appointed expert committee. An inspection and mock demonstration at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is scheduled for March 13 to assess match-day preparedness before final confirmation.

IPL 2026 phase one fixtures