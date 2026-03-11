Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 08:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RCB vs SRH set to open IPL 2026 as BCCI releases phase one fixtures

RCB vs SRH set to open IPL 2026 as BCCI releases phase one fixtures

The first block of IPL 2026 fixtures will be played across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati, New Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad

IPL 2025

IPL 2025 champions RCB with the trophy

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 8:07 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the first-phase schedule of the Indian Premier League through a press release on Wednesday, confirming that defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will begin the new season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.  
The opening phase of IPL 2026 includes 20 matches through April 12, with the rest of the fixture to be released once the Election Commission finalises polling dates in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam. 
 
These states are scheduled to hold assembly elections during the tournament window, and the board is expected to complete the full itinerary after assessing venue availability and security arrangements linked to the election programme.
 

First set of matches covers 10 venues

The first block of fixtures will be played across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati, New Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. Four double-headers are part of this phase, with afternoon matches scheduled for 3:30 pm IST and evening games at 7:30 pm IST.
 
The opening Sunday will feature Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium on March 29. 

Venue allocation for franchises

Rajasthan Royals will begin their home schedule in Guwahati, where they are set to play three matches before shifting base to Jaipur for the remainder of the season. Punjab Kings will split their home fixtures between New Chandigarh and Dharamsala.
 
RCB will again divide their home programme, with five league matches in Bengaluru and two in Raipur later in the season.

Early marquee clashes lined up

Among the key fixtures in the announced phase, RCB will host Chennai Super Kings on April 5 in Bengaluru. The final match in this first phase will see Mumbai Indians host RCB on April 12.
 
The first double-header is scheduled for April 4, beginning with Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians in Delhi, followed by Gujarat Titans versus Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad.

Bengaluru fixtures await inspection clearance

The BCCI said matches scheduled in Bengaluru remain subject to approval from the Karnataka government-appointed expert committee. An inspection and mock demonstration at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is scheduled for March 13 to assess match-day preparedness before final confirmation.
 
IPL 2026 phase one fixtures
 
Match No. Date Day Time Home Away Venue
1 28/03/26 Sat 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru
2 29/03/26 Sun 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai
3 30/03/26 Mon 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Guwahati
4 31/03/26 Tue 7:30 PM Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans Mullanpur
5 01/04/26 Wed 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals Lucknow
6 02/04/26 Thu 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata
7 03/04/26 Fri 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings Chennai
8 04/04/26 Sat 3:30 PM Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Delhi
9 04/04/26 Sat 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad
10 05/04/26 Sun 3:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow Super Giants Hyderabad
11 05/04/26 Sun 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru
12 06/04/26 Mon 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Punjab Kings Kolkata
13 07/04/26 Tue 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians Guwahati
14 08/04/26 Wed 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Gujarat Titans Delhi
15 09/04/26 Thu 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata
16 10/04/26 Fri 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bengaluru Guwahati
17 11/04/26 Sat 3:30 PM Punjab Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Mullanpur
18 11/04/26 Sat 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Chennai
19 12/04/26 Sun 3:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans Lucknow
20 12/04/26 Sun 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai
 

