Rinku's heroics to Gayle's 175: Top 10 most iconic matches in IPL history

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is all set to commence from Saturday, March 28 in Bengaluru, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad coming face to face.

IPL, in the last 18 editions, has produced many thrilling matches, but there are some matches which become iconic due to either the high stakes of the game or individual brilliance.

From Ravindra Jadeja’s 10 runs off the last two balls in the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final to Rinku Singh’s record-breaking five sixes against Yash Dayal, here is a list of some such matches that are etched into the minds of fans despite the passage of time.

Top 10 iconic IPL matches

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans (IPL 2023 final)

Let’s start the list with one of the most iconic final matches in tournament history, i.e., the 2023 IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. The match started on the wrong foot as it became the first final to be washed out on the scheduled date, forcing the BCCI to use the reserve day.

On the match day, CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first. GT started the match in an aggressive manner, adding 67 runs for the first wicket before Sai Sudharsan (96 runs off 47 balls) and Wriddhiman Saha (54 runs off 39 balls), with their half-centuries, powered GT to a strong total of 214 for 4 on the board.

The match was once again halted by rain, and when it resumed, CSK needed 171 runs to win in 15 overs. The Men in Yellow, with the help of fiery cameos from Ruturaj Gaikwad (26 runs off 16 balls), Devon Conway (47 runs off 25 balls), Shivam Dube (32 runs off 21 balls) and Ajinkya Rahane (27 runs off 13 balls), took the match deep into the last over.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: How MS Dhoni fits into CSK's playing 11 in upcoming edition However, the cards were stacked against CSK, needing 10 runs off the last two balls. And then came the two magical shots from Ravindra Jadeja, who hit Mohit Sharma for a six and a boundary to take CSK home in the final and hand them their fifth IPL title.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians (IPL 2019 final)

Let’s move to another iconic final in tournament history, the 2019 IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. It turned out to be one of the closest matches ever played in the competition.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they struggled to build momentum throughout the innings. It was Kieron Pollard who held things together with a crucial 41 runs off 25 balls, helping MI post a modest total of 149 for 8 in 20 overs.

In reply, CSK started steadily, with Faf du Plessis providing early momentum. Shane Watson then played a heroic knock of 80 runs off 59 balls, battling through injury and almost taking CSK home single-handedly.

The match went down to the final ball, with CSK needing 2 runs to win. Lasith Malinga delivered a perfect slower yorker to dismiss Shardul Thakur, sealing a dramatic 1-run victory for Mumbai Indians.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings (IPL 2024, Match 42)

One of the most unbelievable run chases in IPL history came in this clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.

KKR won the toss and opted to bat first, making full use of a batting-friendly surface. Their top order went berserk, with explosive contributions helping them post a mammoth total of 261 for 6 in 20 overs.

In response, Punjab Kings came out with fearless intent. Despite the massive target, they attacked from the very beginning. Jonny Bairstow led the charge with a stunning century, while Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh provided crucial support.

Punjab chased down the target in just 18.4 overs, completing one of the highest successful run chases in the tournament's history.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings (IPL 2025, Match 31)

In a poetic role reversal from their high-scoring clash a year prior, this match became a masterclass in defensive bowling and tactical pressure. Punjab Kings batted first and found themselves completely strangled by KKR’s spin duo, eventually being bundled out for a measly 111 runs on a surface that offered significant turn.

KKR began the chase with confidence and looked set for an early finish, but the introduction of Yuzvendra Chahal turned the game on its head as he spun a web to claim 4 wickets for 28 runs. A monumental collapse saw KKR’s middle order panic, falling from a position of absolute control to being bowled out for just 95 runs.

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians (IPL 2014, Match 56)

The 2014 IPL group stage match between RR and MI was not just a cricket match; it was a high-stakes mathematical thriller that left fans breathless until the very last second.

Rajasthan Royals batted first and set a solid target of 190, but the real drama lay in the qualification scenario: to leapfrog RR and enter the playoffs on Net Run Rate, Mumbai Indians had to chase the total in exactly 14.3 overs. Corey Anderson played the innings of a lifetime with an unbeaten 95, but when the scores were tied at the 14.3-over mark, many believed Mumbai had missed their window.

However, a quick calculation revealed that a boundary on the very next ball would still push their NRR ahead. Aditya Tare walked out under immense pressure, smashed James Faulkner for a six on the first ball he faced to hand MI the win and the playoff spot.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Pune Warriors (IPL 2013, Match 31)

In one of the most memorable matches of the tournament in 2013, the Pune Warriors won the toss and chose to bowl against RCB, a decision that resulted in one of the most one-sided encounters in sporting history.

RCB opener Chris Gayle entered aggressive mode from the first over, smashing the fastest century in T20 history in just 30 balls and eventually finishing with an unbeaten 175 runs off 66 balls, including a staggering 17 sixes. His dominance propelled RCB to a team total of 263 for 5, leaving the Pune bowlers looking utterly helpless. In response, the Warriors never stood a chance against the psychological weight of the target, finishing their 20 overs at a distant 133 for 9. The match is iconic because Gayle’s individual score remains the highest ever in T20 cricket, representing a day where one man’s raw power completely redefined the limits of the sport.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (IPL 2021, Match 32)

This match provided the ultimate example of a "choke" and remains a cautionary tale for any team coasting towards a victory. After Rajasthan Royals set a target of 186, Punjab Kings looked to be in total command, with openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal putting on a 120-run stand.

Entering the final over, Punjab needed a mere 4 runs to win with 8 wickets still in hand, a scenario where the win probability was nearly 100%. However, young Kartik Tyagi produced the "over of a lifetime," utilising perfect yorkers and wide deliveries to concede only 1 run while picking up 2 crucial wickets.

Punjab froze under the pressure and failed to get across the line, handing Rajasthan a 2-run victory in a finish that defied every statistical probability.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL 2023, Match 13)

In Match 13 of IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans posted a formidable 204 for 4 and seemed to have the game locked away when Rashid Khan took a stunning hat-trick in the second innings, leaving KKR's hopes in tatters.

As the game entered the final over, KKR required an impossible 28 runs off the last 5 balls, with the momentum entirely against them. What followed was perhaps the most miraculous individual feat in IPL history as Rinku Singh launched a relentless assault on Yash Dayal, hitting five consecutive sixes to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

The KKR dugout stormed the field in disbelief as Rinku became an overnight superstar, and the "five sixes in five balls" finish became an instant part of cricketing folklore.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians (IPL 2018, Match 1)

After serving a two-year suspension, Chennai Super Kings made their emotional return to the IPL in the season opener of 2018 against their arch-rivals, Mumbai Indians. Chasing a target of 166, CSK appeared to be heading for a disastrous comeback as they collapsed to 118 for 8.

Dwayne Bravo kept the flame alive with a stunning 68 off 30 balls, but when he fell in the 19th over, CSK still needed 7 runs with only one wicket remaining. Kedar Jadhav, who had retired hurt earlier with a torn hamstring, hobbled back out to the middle and, despite being unable to run, scooped Mustafizur Rahman for a six and followed it with a four to seal a miracle win.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL 2008, Match 1)

The very first match of the IPL was the night that changed the trajectory of global cricket forever. After RCB won the toss and invited KKR to bat, Brendon McCullum walked out and played an innings that defied all contemporary logic, smashing an unbeaten 158 runs off just 73 balls. His 13 sixes lit up the Chinnaswamy Stadium and propelled KKR to a massive 222, while a shell-shocked RCB side was bundled out for a mere 82 runs in response.

This match is iconic because it served as the perfect advertisement for the league; McCullum’s explosive knock proved that the IPL was not just a tournament, but a global phenomenon that would prioritise entertainment and high-octane aggression.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians (IPL 2020, Match 36)

Match 36 of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings (Kings XI Punjab then) delivered one of the most extraordinary finishes in IPL history — the tournament’s only-ever double Super Over.

Both teams ended their 20 overs locked at 176, with KL Rahul’s 77 anchoring Punjab’s chase and Jasprit Bumrah’s brilliance keeping Mumbai in the contest. The first Super Over failed to separate the sides, as both teams scored five runs each, pushing the game into uncharted territory.

What followed was pure drama. Mumbai managed 11 in the second Super Over, but Punjab held their nerve, chasing it down in just four balls to seal a famous win.