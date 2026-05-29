Rishabh Pant relinquishes LSG's captaincy role after forgettable IPL 2026

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has stepped down as the captain of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after an underwhelming IPL 2026 season.

LSG made the announcement on Saturday through a post on their social media platform X, stating that the batter went to the team management with the request, which the franchise has accepted.

However, the Lucknow-based franchise has not made any statement on who could replace Pant as the leader of the side next season.

What did LSG's announcement read?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) announced that captain Rishabh Pant had requested to step down from his leadership role and that the franchise had accepted his request with immediate effect.

A tough IPL 2026 season for LSG

LSG’s run in IPL 2026 was less than ideal as, despite winning two of their first three games, the Rishabh Pant-led side could only register two wins in their next 11 matches, finishing at the bottom of the points table with just four wins and 10 losses in 14 matches played.

Pant's record as captain of LSG

LSG signed Pant in the IPL 2025 mega auction for Rs 27 crore, making him the most expensive player in the tournament’s history. They went ahead and handed him the captaincy role after a decent run as captain for Delhi Capitals (DC).

In his first season as LSG captain, Pant led the side to seven wins and seven losses in 14 matches as the team finished seventh in the points table. In the next season, he could only lead the team to four wins as the side suffered a wooden spoon finish.

Overall, Pant led LSG in 28 matches across two seasons, out of which they won only 11, while they were on the losing side on 17 occasions.