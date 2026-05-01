RR vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RR look to regain top spot at the points table; toss at 7 PM
IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Axar Patel-led DC will be looking to end their losing streak and improve their points table standing with a big win over in-form RR in Jaipur
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in a crucial IPL 2026 encounter at Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Stadium today, with hopes of regaining top spot at the points table.
On the other hand, DC, who started their season with back-to-back wins, have now lost five of their last six games and will need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Rajasthan bank on momentum
Rajasthan Royals head into this clash with strong momentum, having secured six wins in nine matches. Their recent victory over Punjab Kings showcased their growing confidence and balance as a unit.
The top order has been particularly impressive, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playing fearless cricket and Yashasvi Jaiswal providing stability. The middle order, led by Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel, has also begun to deliver consistently after a slow start.
Their bowling attack, featuring Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, has complemented the batting well, making Rajasthan a formidable side.
Delhi boosted with Starc’s return
Delhi Capitals are under pressure after a string of inconsistent performances, managing just three wins in seven matches. Their season has been marked by extremes, including a 250-plus total followed by a record chase conceded and a collapse to 75 in the previous game.
The batting unit, comprising KL Rahul, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs and Sameer Rizvi, has struggled to click collectively. Abhishek Porel’s recent effort could earn him a promotion. There is some relief, with Mitchell Starc set to return, strengthening the bowling attack as Delhi aim for a much-needed turnaround.
IPL 2026: RR vs DC playing 11
Rajasthan Royals playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag (C), Dasun Shanaka, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punia.
Impact Player: Shubham Dubey
Delhi Capitals playing 11: Abishek Porel (WK), KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.
Impact Player: T Natarajan
RR vs DC IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS
The toss for the IPL 2026 match between RR skipper Riyan Parag and DC skipper Axar Patel will take place at 7 pm IST.
RR vs DC IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST
Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
RR vs DC IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING
The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
Check all the live updates of the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2026 here
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
6:00 PM
RR vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Updated points table
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|PBKS
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|1.043
|2
|RCB
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|1.42
|3
|SRH
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|0.832
|4
|RR
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|0.617
|5
|GT
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|-0.192
|6
|CSK
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|-0.121
|7
|DC
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|-1.06
|8
|KKR
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|-0.751
|9
|MI
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
|-0.784
|10
|LSG
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
|-1.106
5:50 PM
RR vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC probable playing 11 for match
Delhi Capitals playing 11: Abishek Porel (WK), KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.
Impact Player: T Natarajan
5:40 PM
RR vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RR probable playing 11 for match
Rajasthan Royals playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag (C), Dasun Shanaka, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punia.
Impact Player: Shubham Dubey
5:30 PM
RR vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of IPL 2026 match 43 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. RR will be aiming to regain the top spot on the points table with a win today, while DC will be looking to end their losing streak. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
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First Published: May 01 2026 | 5:30 PM IST