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RR vs MI Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Mumbai Indians through its app and website

RR vs MI broadcast details

RR vs MI broadcast details

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 7:03 PM IST

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Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians are set to lock horns in Match 13 of IPL 2026 at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium, today. However, the game has been dealt with a small roadblock as the toss for the match has been delayed due to rain.
 
Rajasthan have looked like one of the most settled sides this season, registering back-to-back wins over Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Their opening pair of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal has laid solid foundations, while Dhruv Jurel’s consistency in the middle order has added stability.
 
With the ball, Jofra Archer and Tushar Deshpande have led the pace attack impressively, and Ravi Bishnoi’s recent four-wicket haul has boosted their spin department.
 
Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, began with a strong win over Kolkata Knight Riders but stumbled against Delhi Capitals. They are expected to stick to their core combination, with Hardik Pandya likely to return and provide balance. Deepak Chahar could retain his spot over Trent Boult.
 
Given current form and squad depth, fans can expect an intense and closely fought encounter.  IPL 2026 Match 13, RR vs MI: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
 
Now, before the match begins, here is everything you need to know about how to watch the RR vs MI IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you do not miss a moment of the action.
 
IPL 2026 RR vs MI broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch RR vs MI in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians take place in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 7 (Tuesday).
 
What is the venue for the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on April 7.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026 on April 7?
 
The toss for the match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 begin on April 7?
 
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians on its app and website. 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Cricket News T20 cricket

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 6:23 PM IST

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